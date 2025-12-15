$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 17890 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 15601 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 15610 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 26119 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 19369 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20534 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21432 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22002 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22596 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the downing of an out-of-control drone over the Black Sea. The target was detected and brought under control by an F-16 fighter jet.

"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they shot down a drone over the Black Sea that had "gone out of control," UNN reports.

Details

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the military detected an aerial target approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea. The target was intercepted by a NATO F-16 fighter jet.

It was later revealed that it was a drone that had "gone out of control." The UAV was shot down in a "safe zone outside residential areas."

Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea04.12.25, 19:19 • 8599 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
NATO
Turkey
F-16 Fighting Falcon