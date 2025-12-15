"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the downing of an out-of-control drone over the Black Sea. The target was detected and brought under control by an F-16 fighter jet.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they shot down a drone over the Black Sea that had "gone out of control," UNN reports.
Details
The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the military detected an aerial target approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea. The target was intercepted by a NATO F-16 fighter jet.
It was later revealed that it was a drone that had "gone out of control." The UAV was shot down in a "safe zone outside residential areas."
Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea04.12.25, 19:19 • 8599 views