"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they shot down a drone over the Black Sea that had "gone out of control," UNN reports.

Details

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that the military detected an aerial target approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea. The target was intercepted by a NATO F-16 fighter jet.

It was later revealed that it was a drone that had "gone out of control." The UAV was shot down in a "safe zone outside residential areas."

