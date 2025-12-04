$42.200.13
Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned representatives of the diplomatic missions of Russia and Ukraine due to attacks on ships in the Black Sea. The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Fuat Oktay, stated that the spread of the war to civilian shipping is a cause for concern.

Turkey summons Russian and Ukrainian diplomats over attacks on ships in Black Sea

Representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian diplomatic missions were summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding attacks on ships in the Black Sea, UNN reports with reference to the Turkish TV channel A Haber.

Details

The Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Fuat Oktay, stated regarding the attacks on ships sailing in international waters in the Black Sea: "The spread of the war, especially in the Black Sea, to civilian shipping is concerning. It is absolutely unacceptable for conflicts to spread into our country's exclusive economic zone."

According to him, such attacks pose a significant threat to maritime navigation, the lives and property safety of all coastal communities.

The necessary contacts are being established with the parties involved in this issue. It is extremely important that the Black Sea remains a peaceful space for all coastal communities. In this context, we, as Turkey, continue our efforts and contributions to bring the two warring parties to the negotiating table and achieve a ceasefire and peace acceptable to both countries 

- Oktay summarized.

Romania claims to have neutralized a Sea Baby naval drone near Constanta03.12.25, 16:10 • 3774 views

Context

In the Black Sea, an attack occurred on the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, which was sailing under the Russian flag. The incident happened 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This resulted in seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.

Antonina Tumanova

