In the Netherlands, three parties agreed on a minority government

In the Netherlands, the left-liberal D66 party has reached an agreement with the Christian Democrats CDA and the right-liberal VVD on forming a minority government. This happened more than two months after the parliamentary elections. This is reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

The leaders of the three parties invited the leaders of several opposition parties to discuss support, as they do not have a majority in the House of Representatives - they lack 10 seats there.

"The new government will not have an easy time. But we believe we can do it," said D66 parliamentary faction leader Rob Jetten, who is likely to become the new prime minister.

It is noted that the right-liberals from the VVD wanted to include the radical-right party Ja21, which has 9 out of 10 necessary seats, in the coalition, but D66 opposed this for political reasons. D66 and JA21 have significant disagreements on a number of issues, such as climate, nitrogen emissions, asylum, and European cooperation.

China-Netherlands chip dispute: Chinese Nexperia unit claims to have "sufficient stock"