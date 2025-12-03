Romania claims to have neutralized a Sea Baby naval drone near Constanta

The Romanian military neutralized a naval drone that threatened shipping in the Black Sea. This was reported on Wednesday by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The Romanian military, supported by the Coast Guard's MAI 1107 maritime surveillance vessel, moved to a sea area approximately 36 nautical miles east of Constanta. After analyzing the drifting object, the soldiers determined it was an unmanned surface vessel (sea drone) of the Sea Baby type. The response team received permission to neutralize the detected object in accordance with current operational procedures, and at approximately 1:00 PM, the sea drone was destroyed by controlled detonation.

