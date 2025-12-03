Romania claims to have neutralized a Sea Baby naval drone near Constanta

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 2664 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 6404 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 10891 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15173 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18980 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26730 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34527 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28960 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38979 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75652 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
91%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 29864 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 35619 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 23632 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 8206 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 13150 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 13650 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36131 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 43424 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 52619 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 50642 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Brussels
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55014 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57232 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112356 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86179 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101946 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Diia (service)
FAB-500

Romania claims to have neutralized a Sea Baby naval drone near Constanta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The Romanian military neutralized a Sea Baby-type naval drone 36 nautical miles east of Constanta. The drone was destroyed by controlled detonation.

Romania claims to have neutralized a Sea Baby naval drone near Constanta

The Romanian military neutralized a naval drone that threatened shipping in the Black Sea. This was reported on Wednesday by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The Romanian military, supported by the Coast Guard's MAI 1107 maritime surveillance vessel, moved to a sea area approximately 36 nautical miles east of Constanta. After analyzing the drifting object, the soldiers determined it was an unmanned surface vessel (sea drone) of the Sea Baby type. The response team received permission to neutralize the detected object in accordance with current operational procedures, and at approximately 1:00 PM, the sea drone was destroyed by controlled detonation.

SBU unveils new generation of Sea Baby naval drones22.10.25, 13:51 • 2426 views

Romanian President on Russian drone flyover: "It's an accidental incident, similar things happen all over Europe"26.11.25, 18:24 • 3341 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Black Sea
Romania