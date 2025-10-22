$41.740.01
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9220 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11957 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17155 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26245 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26688 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34669 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45422 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43895 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35227 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Actual
Heating
Social network
Gold
Tu-95
BM-21 "Grad"

SBU unveils new generation of Sea Baby naval drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The Security Service of Ukraine presented new Sea Baby unmanned naval platforms, which successfully passed tests in the Black Sea. These drones were involved in the third attack on the Crimean Bridge on June 3, 2025, delivering explosives to the bridge's supports.

SBU unveils new generation of Sea Baby naval drones

The Security Service of Ukraine demonstrated a new generation of "Sea Baby" uncrewed marine platforms. According to the agency, these drones have been tested in successful missions in the Black Sea and were involved in the third attack on the Crimean Bridge on June 3, 2025. This was reported by the SSU, writes UNN.

Details

SSU Head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk stated that the new generation of "Sea Baby" has become even more effective and has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea. "Therefore, the work to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue. The enemy will feel the full power of our technological developments," he noted.

SSU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych, known by the call sign "Hunter," reported that during this year's attack on the Crimean Bridge, the "sea babies" delivered explosives to the required point, which were used to blow up the bridge's supports.

According to the SSU, the new modifications of "Sea Baby" were built with funds raised by Ukrainians on the UNITED24 fundraising platform. The updated platforms, as reported by the agency, are capable of covering a distance of over 1500 km, carrying up to 2000 kg of cargo, and have reinforced engines and a modern navigation system.

The development team demonstrated two drone samples with different armaments. The first is equipped with a gyro-stabilized machine gun mount with an auto-capture and target recognition system. The second carries heavy weapons – a 10-round "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system.

One of the leaders of the SSU military counterintelligence, who oversees the activities of the 13th Main Directorate of the DVKR "Hunter," added that the service is constantly developing other samples of new weapons and is already successfully using them in the Black Sea, but detailed information about these means is not yet subject to disclosure.

Recall

SSU special forces destroyed two light-engine aircraft of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. These aircraft were used to shoot down Ukrainian long-range drones.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
charity
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea