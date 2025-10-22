SBU unveils new generation of Sea Baby naval drones

The Security Service of Ukraine demonstrated a new generation of "Sea Baby" uncrewed marine platforms. According to the agency, these drones have been tested in successful missions in the Black Sea and were involved in the third attack on the Crimean Bridge on June 3, 2025. This was reported by the SSU, writes UNN.

SSU Head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk stated that the new generation of "Sea Baby" has become even more effective and has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea. "Therefore, the work to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue. The enemy will feel the full power of our technological developments," he noted.

SSU Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych, known by the call sign "Hunter," reported that during this year's attack on the Crimean Bridge, the "sea babies" delivered explosives to the required point, which were used to blow up the bridge's supports.

According to the SSU, the new modifications of "Sea Baby" were built with funds raised by Ukrainians on the UNITED24 fundraising platform. The updated platforms, as reported by the agency, are capable of covering a distance of over 1500 km, carrying up to 2000 kg of cargo, and have reinforced engines and a modern navigation system.

The development team demonstrated two drone samples with different armaments. The first is equipped with a gyro-stabilized machine gun mount with an auto-capture and target recognition system. The second carries heavy weapons – a 10-round "Grad" multiple rocket launcher system.

One of the leaders of the SSU military counterintelligence, who oversees the activities of the 13th Main Directorate of the DVKR "Hunter," added that the service is constantly developing other samples of new weapons and is already successfully using them in the Black Sea, but detailed information about these means is not yet subject to disclosure.

