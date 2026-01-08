Working group proposed law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels amid threat of Russian influence on elections

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
07:54 AM • 6884 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 26861 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 21617 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 25397 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 35513 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 39780 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 30078 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 28724 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 28091 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 47931 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
98%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 20149 views
Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The TimesJanuary 8, 01:17 AM • 5626 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 21171 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 7006 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 9920 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 40258 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 45028 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 47945 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 88124 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 125232 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Marco Rubio
Musician
Mykhailo Poplavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 1484 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 20530 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 47599 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 67024 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 108948 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Google Play
Р-73

Working group proposed law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels amid threat of Russian influence on elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

People's Deputy Iryna Gerashchenko stated that Russia will try to interfere in Ukrainian elections using social networks and messengers. She proposed to start working on legislative changes, including a law on the de-anonymization of Telegram channels.

Working group proposed law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels amid threat of Russian influence on elections
Photo: t.me/irynagerashchenko

Russia will try to interfere in Ukrainian elections regardless of when they are held, using social networks and messengers. This was stated by Ukrainian MP Iryna Herashchenko during a meeting of the working group on preparing comprehensive legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, similar scenarios have already been recorded in other countries.

Russia will very clearly try to interfere in the course of Ukrainian elections, whenever they take place. We have seen the experience of Moldova, we have seen the experience of Romania, we have seen how Russia used Telegram, TikTok, and other media there to promote its agenda. In Ukraine, this is already a big problem today

- says the MP.

Iryna Herashchenko said that her proposal is to start working on important legislative changes within the working groups now. Among them is the law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels.

Recruitment takes place through anonymous Telegram channels and so on. Therefore, our proposal today is to start working within the working groups to pass important laws through Ukrainian legislation, for example, on the de-anonymization of Telegram channels. This will also be preparation for holding democratic, free and fair elections

- Herashchenko emphasized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that changes to legislation on elections and referendums depend on the progress of peace negotiations. He noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then February could be the month for changes in legislation.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Russian propaganda
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TikTok
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova