Working group proposed law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels amid threat of Russian influence on elections

Photo: t.me/irynagerashchenko

Russia will try to interfere in Ukrainian elections regardless of when they are held, using social networks and messengers. This was stated by Ukrainian MP Iryna Herashchenko during a meeting of the working group on preparing comprehensive legislative proposals for elections in a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, similar scenarios have already been recorded in other countries.

Russia will very clearly try to interfere in the course of Ukrainian elections, whenever they take place. We have seen the experience of Moldova, we have seen the experience of Romania, we have seen how Russia used Telegram, TikTok, and other media there to promote its agenda. In Ukraine, this is already a big problem today - says the MP.

Iryna Herashchenko said that her proposal is to start working on important legislative changes within the working groups now. Among them is the law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels.

Recruitment takes place through anonymous Telegram channels and so on. Therefore, our proposal today is to start working within the working groups to pass important laws through Ukrainian legislation, for example, on the de-anonymization of Telegram channels. This will also be preparation for holding democratic, free and fair elections - Herashchenko emphasized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that changes to legislation on elections and referendums depend on the progress of peace negotiations. He noted that if Ukraine manages to agree on a peace plan in January, then February could be the month for changes in legislation.