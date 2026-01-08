After the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, up to 800,000 consumers are without electricity, bad weather causes outages in 4 regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

After the Russian attack on the energy sector in Dnipropetrovsk region, part of the critical infrastructure was supplied with power, in the morning about 800,000 consumers are without electricity, in Zaporizhzhia electricity supply has been restored. Due to bad weather, there are power outages in 4 regions. In the morning there were emergency shutdowns in 3 regions, but they are gradually being switched to schedules, in Donetsk region emergency shutdowns will continue, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

At night, the enemy carried out another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities. Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were most affected. As a result of the strikes, the regions were almost completely de-energized - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As stated, energy workers began emergency restoration work at night.

As of morning, about 800,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity. Repair work is underway to restore light and heat to consumers as soon as possible. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are partially supplied with power - noted the Ministry of Energy.

DTEK clarified that in Dnipropetrovsk region, "energy workers have supplied power to part of the critical infrastructure facilities." "As soon as we supply power to all critical infrastructure, we will do everything possible to restore light to families as quickly as possible," DTEK said.

According to the ministry, "as a result of the attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, eight mines were de-energized." "All workers were brought to the surface," the report says.

In Zaporizhzhia, electricity supply has been restored. At the same time, to avoid repeated mass blackouts, we ask you to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, as of morning, settlements in Chernihiv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions are completely or partially de-energized - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Repair crews of oblenergo are working to restore electricity supply.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

In Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions, emergency shutdowns were forcedly applied in the morning. The gradual replacement of emergency blackouts with planned hourly ones continues. Emergency shutdown schedules will temporarily continue to operate in Donetsk region - reported the ministry.

