$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
07:54 AM • 5022 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 21434 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 17909 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 22516 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 32840 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 37700 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 28878 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 27979 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27730 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 45229 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Р-73

After the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, up to 800,000 consumers are without electricity, bad weather causes outages in 4 regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, part of the critical infrastructure has been powered, about 800,000 consumers remain without electricity. In Zaporizhzhia, electricity supply has been restored, but residents are asked to limit the use of electrical appliances.

After the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, up to 800,000 consumers are without electricity, bad weather causes outages in 4 regions, there are emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

After the Russian attack on the energy sector in Dnipropetrovsk region, part of the critical infrastructure was supplied with power, in the morning about 800,000 consumers are without electricity, in Zaporizhzhia electricity supply has been restored. Due to bad weather, there are power outages in 4 regions. In the morning there were emergency shutdowns in 3 regions, but they are gradually being switched to schedules, in Donetsk region emergency shutdowns will continue, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

At night, the enemy carried out another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities. Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were most affected. As a result of the strikes, the regions were almost completely de-energized

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As stated, energy workers began emergency restoration work at night.

As of morning, about 800,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity. Repair work is underway to restore light and heat to consumers as soon as possible. Social and critical infrastructure facilities are partially supplied with power

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

DTEK clarified that in Dnipropetrovsk region, "energy workers have supplied power to part of the critical infrastructure facilities." "As soon as we supply power to all critical infrastructure, we will do everything possible to restore light to families as quickly as possible," DTEK said.

According to the ministry, "as a result of the attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, eight mines were de-energized." "All workers were brought to the surface," the report says.

In Zaporizhzhia, electricity supply has been restored. At the same time, to avoid repeated mass blackouts, we ask you to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances

- indicated the Ministry of Energy.

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, as of morning, settlements in Chernihiv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions are completely or partially de-energized

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Repair crews of oblenergo are working to restore electricity supply.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

In Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions, emergency shutdowns were forcedly applied in the morning. The gradual replacement of emergency blackouts with planned hourly ones continues. Emergency shutdown schedules will temporarily continue to operate in Donetsk region

- reported the ministry.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning08.01.26, 08:38 • 17926 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
DTEK
Zaporizhzhia