Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focused on digitalization of the army in 2025 - Shmyhal

In the past year, 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continued to focus on digitalization as the basis for systemic changes in the army. Papers, queues, and manual accounting are gradually becoming a thing of the past, UNN reports, citing Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As Shmyhal noted, this will save time, reduce the burden on people, and enable accurate, quick, and transparent decisions based on unified data.

During this time, Shmyhal added, the following has been achieved:

The "Impulse" personnel accounting system has been launched — over 200 military units are already working with accurate and up-to-date data without paper journals;

6 million Reserve+ users: electronic referrals for military medical commissions, online payment of fines, automatic deferrals. Significantly more transparency and significantly less burden on TCC and SP;

Army+ is becoming an everyday app for military personnel: 1 million users, 1.3 million electronic reports, tens of thousands of transfers between units, training courses, digital defender ID.

Resource management according to NATO standards: the SAP-based logistics management system has been launched. Over 1000 units are working in the system. Provision has accelerated from weeks to days;

Currently, an IT vertical is being created in the army: up to 5,000 digital employees and a single transformation roadmap.

The IT coalition of 17 countries has attracted almost 800 million euros for communications, cybersecurity, and digital services. Digitalization is about saving resources, army efficiency, and superiority over the enemy - Shmyhal noted.

