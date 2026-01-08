Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focused on digitalization of the army in 2025 - Shmyhal

$42.720.15
07:54 AM
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Popular news
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9
January 8, 12:10 AM
Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The Times
January 8, 01:17 AM
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants
January 8, 01:52 AM
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sector
January 8, 02:27 AM
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico
04:35 AM
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
January 7, 12:23 PM
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
January 7, 11:57 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
January 7, 11:31 AM
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 46096 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
January 6, 11:35 AM
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
January 5, 06:15 PM
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
Р-73

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focused on digitalization of the army in 2025 - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continued the digitalization of the army, which saved time and reduced the workload. The systems "Impulse", Reserve+, Army+ and logistics management based on SAP started working.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focused on digitalization of the army in 2025 - Shmyhal

In the past year, 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continued to focus on digitalization as the basis for systemic changes in the army. Papers, queues, and manual accounting are gradually becoming a thing of the past, UNN reports, citing Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, this will save time, reduce the burden on people, and enable accurate, quick, and transparent decisions based on unified data.

During this time, Shmyhal added, the following has been achieved:

  • The "Impulse" personnel accounting system has been launched — over 200 military units are already working with accurate and up-to-date data without paper journals;
    • 6 million Reserve+ users: electronic referrals for military medical commissions, online payment of fines, automatic deferrals. Significantly more transparency and significantly less burden on TCC and SP;
      • Army+ is becoming an everyday app for military personnel: 1 million users, 1.3 million electronic reports, tens of thousands of transfers between units, training courses, digital defender ID.
        • Resource management according to NATO standards: the SAP-based logistics management system has been launched. Over 1000 units are working in the system. Provision has accelerated from weeks to days;

          Currently, an IT vertical is being created in the army: up to 5,000 digital employees and a single transformation roadmap.

          The IT coalition of 17 countries has attracted almost 800 million euros for communications, cybersecurity, and digital services. Digitalization is about saving resources, army efficiency, and superiority over the enemy

           - Shmyhal noted.

          Recall

          According to the results of 2025, Ukroboronprom increased its production of weapons and military equipment by 50%, reaching over UAH 180 billion.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

