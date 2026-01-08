$42.720.15
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 5542 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 2836 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 17265 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 38341 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 31526 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 33826 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 42321 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 44018 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 32837 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Connection or internet disappears: Ukrainians urged to report the problem in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation urges Ukrainians to report problems with communication or the internet through the Diia application. In a year of the service's operation, almost 130,000 Ukrainians have submitted applications, helping to identify problematic areas.

Connection or internet disappears: Ukrainians urged to report the problem in Diia

Communication or internet disappears - the Ministry of Digital Transformation urged to report the problem in Diia, UNN reports.

Can't reach your relatives or pages won't load in your browser? Report communication problems in Diia in a few clicks. In a year of the service's operation, almost 130,000 Ukrainians have submitted applications and helped identify problematic areas.

- the message says.

How to report a communication problem in Diia:

  1. Open the Diia application and on the main screen click "No connection."
    1. Grant one-time access to geolocation.
      1. Select the operator and specify what is not working: internet, calls, or both.
        1. Indicate where there is no connection - indoors or outdoors.

          No internet? Download the Region Map in advance in the "Invincibility" section. Fill out the application, and when the internet returns, it will be sent automatically.

          - the message says.

          Antonina Tumanova

          Antonina Tumanova

