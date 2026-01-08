Connection or internet disappears: Ukrainians urged to report the problem in Diia

Communication or internet disappears - the Ministry of Digital Transformation urged to report the problem in Diia, UNN reports.

Can't reach your relatives or pages won't load in your browser? Report communication problems in Diia in a few clicks. In a year of the service's operation, almost 130,000 Ukrainians have submitted applications and helped identify problematic areas. - the message says.

How to report a communication problem in Diia:

Open the Diia application and on the main screen click "No connection." Grant one-time access to geolocation. Select the operator and specify what is not working: internet, calls, or both. Indicate where there is no connection - indoors or outdoors.

No internet? Download the Region Map in advance in the "Invincibility" section. Fill out the application, and when the internet returns, it will be sent automatically. - the message says.

