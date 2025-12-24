$42.100.05
Exclusive
01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
xPON or Starlink: energy-independent internet will become mandatory in Invincibility Points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The government has adopted a resolution on stable internet in Invincibility Points. Each hub will be equipped with xPON or Starlink, and access will be monitored in real time.

xPON or Starlink: energy-independent internet will become mandatory in Invincibility Points

The government adopted a resolution on stable internet in Invincibility Points. As reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, each such hub must be equipped with xPON or Starlink so that Ukrainians can stay connected and work even during long power outages, UNN reports.

According to Fedorov, this step is critically important during long outages. Ukrainians must stay connected under any circumstances.

Internet at home without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how to connect xPON16.12.25, 18:49 • 11670 views

We will monitor the access of each hub to the internet in real time — each Invincibility Point will receive a static IP address. This will allow us to quickly eliminate problems and restore internet in case of damage. We are creating conditions for Ukrainians to have access to stable internet under any circumstances

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network10.12.25, 21:16 • 4234 views

Antonina Tumanova

