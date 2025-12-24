xPON or Starlink: energy-independent internet will become mandatory in Invincibility Points
Kyiv • UNN
The government has adopted a resolution on stable internet in Invincibility Points. Each hub will be equipped with xPON or Starlink, and access will be monitored in real time.
The government adopted a resolution on stable internet in Invincibility Points. As reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, each such hub must be equipped with xPON or Starlink so that Ukrainians can stay connected and work even during long power outages, UNN reports.
According to Fedorov, this step is critically important during long outages. Ukrainians must stay connected under any circumstances.
We will monitor the access of each hub to the internet in real time — each Invincibility Point will receive a static IP address. This will allow us to quickly eliminate problems and restore internet in case of damage. We are creating conditions for Ukrainians to have access to stable internet under any circumstances
