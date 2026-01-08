The arrest of Nicolas Maduro threatens Russia with loss of influence in the oil market - intelligence

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 2318 views
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 7692 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 4554 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 20246 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 40761 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 33442 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 35457 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 43544 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 44789 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33390 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
92%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 19613 views
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 4646 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 21543 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 20376 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 16123 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 54114 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 59031 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 62120 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 101777 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 138797 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 16549 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 30504 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 56589 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 75869 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 117587 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

The arrest of Nicolas Maduro threatens Russia with loss of influence in the oil market - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The arrest of Nicolas Maduro and potential US control over Venezuela's oil assets would deal a financial and geopolitical blow to Russia. This could undermine its position in Latin America and threaten budget stability, as well as lead to the loss of control over Venezuelan oil assets.

The arrest of Nicolas Maduro threatens Russia with loss of influence in the oil market - intelligence

The arrest of Nicolas Maduro and the potential establishment of US control over Venezuela's oil assets represent a massive financial and geopolitical blow to Russia, undermining its position in Latin America and threatening its budgetary stability. Russian experts admit that Moscow risks losing not only assets but also its ability to influence global oil prices. This was stated by the Foreign Intelligence Service, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, the concentration of more than half of the world's oil reserves under American control will allow Washington to keep the price of Russian oil at around $50 per barrel – a critical threshold for the Russian budget.

Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - Reuters05.01.26, 20:58 • 10112 views

Additional pressure is created by problems with Venezuelan debts. Between 2006 and 2017, the Kremlin provided the Venezuelan government and the state oil company "Petroleos de Venezuela S.A." (PDVSA) with $17 billion in loans; as of 2017, Caracas's debt to Moscow was $3.5 billion with deferred payments until 2027 – the return of these funds is becoming increasingly unlikely. Russia is also effectively losing control over Venezuelan oil assets. The stakes received by "Rosneft" in the late 2010s, after US sanctions against PDVSA, were transferred to "Roszarubezhneft," but effective management of them under sanctions and political pressure seems unrealistic 

- the report says.

Collectively, the likely reformatting of the Venezuelan oil sector under US control deprives Moscow of one of its few energy strongholds outside Eurasia. This indicates the structural vulnerability of the Russian economy and its critical dependence on external control over oil prices, the intelligence service concluded.

US operation in Venezuela: over 100 people killed in airstrikes - Bloomberg08.01.26, 13:38 • 558 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
Venezuela
United States