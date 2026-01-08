$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 1576 views
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 6210 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 3326 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 18213 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 39139 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 32183 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 34393 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 42741 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 44289 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33035 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Publications
Exclusives
US operation in Venezuela: over 100 people killed in airstrikes - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

US airstrikes in Venezuela during the capture of Nicolas Maduro resulted in the deaths of over 100 people. The deceased were young people and had no connection to the "socialist revolution."

US operation in Venezuela: over 100 people killed in airstrikes - Bloomberg

More than 100 people died as a result of US airstrikes on Venezuela during the capture of Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated that all these people have nothing to do with the "socialist revolution." These words likely refer to the political system that has existed in Venezuela since the time of Hugo Chávez. He ruled the country from 1999 until his death in 2013.

Cabello added that all these killed were young people. As the publication notes, this support emphasizes the status of acting President Delcy Rodríguez in the ruling socialist coalition, and Cabello himself is also one of the most influential figures in Venezuela.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve," conducted by elite Delta Force operatives with FBI support.

After their detention, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the United States.

At a US court, Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty and stated that he remains the current president of his country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Nicolas Maduro
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
United States