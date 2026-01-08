In Germany, unknown individuals attempted to set fire to a power substation in Erkrath

Photo: pixabay

In Germany, unknown individuals attempted to set fire to an electrical substation in the city of Erkrath, located in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the west of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

According to preliminary information, the attackers' goal was to de-energize the industrial area on Max-Planck-Strasse in Erkrath. They tried to set fire to one of the two transformers at the substation. However, according to the prosecutor's office, the attack failed: the substation operated without interruption the entire time.

Additionally

The city of Erkrath is subordinate to the administrative district of Düsseldorf and is part of the Mettmann district. The city's area is 26.89 km², and its population is 43,878 people (as of 2020).

Recall

On January 4, a large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial establishments were left without electricity.