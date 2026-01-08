Raped underage granddaughter for years: 64-year-old man in Sumy region charged, prosecutors to seek life imprisonment

The prosecutor's office will insist on life imprisonment for the 64-year-old Sumy resident suspected of raping his minor granddaughter for five years, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Panchenko, as the senior prosecutor of the group, informed the 64-year-old Sumy resident of the suspicion of raping his minor granddaughter. - the message says.

It was established that in 2020, the girl, who was only 9 years old at the time, came to her grandparents' village for summer holidays. It was that summer that the grandfather, abusing the child's trust, raped her for the first time. Since then, he systematically engaged in sexual intercourse with his granddaughter.

During the period of cohabitation with the girl's family at the beginning of the full-scale war, the suspect committed sexual violence against the child, including repeatedly during the week.

Only when the girl turned 15 did she dare to tell her mother about it. The woman contacted law enforcement officers.

The suspect's actions are qualified as rape of a person under fourteen years of age, committed repeatedly (Parts 4 and 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was remanded in custody without the right to bail.

"The grandfather, who should have been an example and a reliable friend to the child, cruelly wronged her. For this crime, he faces life imprisonment, and the prosecutor's office will insist on such a punishment during the trial," said Oleksandr Panchenko, head of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

