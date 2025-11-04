Man raped and molested foster girls for years: case of foster father from Kherson region sent to court

A foster father from Kherson region will be tried for years of systematic rape and molestation of his foster daughters. All children have been removed and are under the supervision of psychologists and undergoing rehabilitation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the foster father of a family-type orphanage. He is accused of raping and molesting minor and underage foster children, as well as possessing child pornography. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the man systematically raped a minor foster child for several years, and also committed lewd acts against six other girls under his care.

The suspect was detained in Ivano-Frankivsk region, where the family-type orphanage moved after the start of hostilities from Kherson region. He is currently in custody.

All his foster children have been removed. The children are under the supervision of specialists and are undergoing psychological rehabilitation.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed an initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support this initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the imposition of the most severe sentence - life imprisonment.

Statistics

In the last 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children have suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom are under 14 years old.