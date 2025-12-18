$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21777 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20586 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37611 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29513 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17433 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18310 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13843 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28211 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11618 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
In Zakarpattia, a stepfather and mother who systematically raped a 12-year-old girl have been convicted.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3502 views

In Zakarpattia, a stepfather has been sentenced to life imprisonment, and the mother to 15 years in prison for the systematic rape of a minor child. The prosecution will seek life imprisonment for the mother on appeal.

In Zakarpattia, a stepfather and mother who systematically raped a 12-year-old girl have been convicted.

The prosecution in court fully proved the guilt of the stepfather and mother, who for a long time committed sexual violence against the child. The mother, in addition, periodically filmed it. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment, the mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The mother, who was supposed to protect her child, committed a terrible crime together with her cohabitant against her child. In the court debates, I asked for the highest penalty – life imprisonment for both accused.

- emphasized the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office Myroslav Patskan in court debates.

It is noted that both were detained (in March 2023, when the 12-year-old child dared to tell law enforcement officers about the horrors of "family" life. Since then, the suspects have been held in custody without alternative.

The previously convicted stepfather was found guilty of repeated rape of a minor child, intentional storage of child pornography, and domestic violence (Part 4, 6 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 301-1, Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The mother was found guilty of repeated rape of a child, as well as intentional storage, production, distribution, and forcing a minor to participate in the creation of child pornography (Part 4, 6 of Article 152, Part 1, 3, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko18.12.25, 12:23 • 3594 views

For the totality of crimes, by the verdict of the Tiachiv District Court, the man was sentenced to the highest penalty - life imprisonment. The accused was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but the prosecution will demand life imprisonment for the mother as well in the appeal. In addition, the convicted persons must pay the victim 1 million hryvnias each for moral damages.

The mother was also deprived of parental rights regarding the victim and her younger daughter. Currently, the children live with their biological father, a former military man who was defending the country at that time. After being removed from the previous family, the child underwent a rehabilitation program.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children23.06.25, 13:46 • 2398 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment