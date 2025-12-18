In Zakarpattia, a stepfather and mother who systematically raped a 12-year-old girl have been convicted.

The prosecution in court fully proved the guilt of the stepfather and mother, who for a long time committed sexual violence against the child. The mother, in addition, periodically filmed it. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment, the mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The mother, who was supposed to protect her child, committed a terrible crime together with her cohabitant against her child. In the court debates, I asked for the highest penalty – life imprisonment for both accused. - emphasized the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office Myroslav Patskan in court debates.

It is noted that both were detained (in March 2023, when the 12-year-old child dared to tell law enforcement officers about the horrors of "family" life. Since then, the suspects have been held in custody without alternative.

The previously convicted stepfather was found guilty of repeated rape of a minor child, intentional storage of child pornography, and domestic violence (Part 4, 6 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 301-1, Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The mother was found guilty of repeated rape of a child, as well as intentional storage, production, distribution, and forcing a minor to participate in the creation of child pornography (Part 4, 6 of Article 152, Part 1, 3, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

For the totality of crimes, by the verdict of the Tiachiv District Court, the man was sentenced to the highest penalty - life imprisonment. The accused was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but the prosecution will demand life imprisonment for the mother as well in the appeal. In addition, the convicted persons must pay the victim 1 million hryvnias each for moral damages.

The mother was also deprived of parental rights regarding the victim and her younger daughter. Currently, the children live with their biological father, a former military man who was defending the country at that time. After being removed from the previous family, the child underwent a rehabilitation program.

