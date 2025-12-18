In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In the Vinnytsia region, a 10-year-old boy with a disability died of starvation. The child's mother has already been notified of suspicion, as have officials - a social worker and a family doctor, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, emphasizing that "the boy died not from illness, he died from the indifference of adults," UNN writes.

In Vinnytsia region, a 10-year-old boy with a disability died of starvation. This sentence is hard to write and almost impossible to say. But it is even harder to realize that this death was slow, predictable, and could have been prevented. - Kravchenko wrote on social media.

According to the Prosecutor General, "the child had not received food for at least two months." "The boy had a disability from birth. He could not protect himself. He could not ask for help. He was completely dependent on adults," Kravchenko emphasized.

"From May 2025, the child stopped attending school. His condition worsened. But the mother did not seek medical attention," he said.

And, as the Prosecutor General noted, this is only part of the truth. "From August to December, representatives of social and medical services repeatedly visited this family. They saw the conditions in which the child lived. They documented the deterioration of his condition. But they did nothing that could save his life. The child was not removed. Treatment was not provided. Protection was not given," Kravchenko emphasized.

"According to the investigation, it was the combination of the mother's actions and the inaction of the services that led to the boy's death," the Prosecutor General stressed.

The child's mother has been detained and notified of suspicion of leaving in danger, which caused the child's death, and malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties. A motion for detention has been filed with the court. It has been established that the woman had previously been held accountable for non-fulfillment of parental duties. - Kravchenko said.

But, according to him, responsibility will not be limited to the mother alone.

"The prosecutor's office gave a legal assessment of the actions of officials, suspicions were announced: to a social worker assigned to the family for improper performance of duties regarding the protection of the child's life and health, which caused death; to a family doctor for improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused serious consequences for a minor," the Prosecutor General noted.

The boy did not die from illness. He died from the indifference of adults. My position is clear: everyone who saw and remained silent, who knew and did not act, who had the authority and did not use it, will be held accountable. This case is under my personal control. This child's death is not a "tragic accident." It is a crime. The post will be without a photo, it exceeds human capabilities. - Kravchenko concluded.

Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy