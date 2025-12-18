In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 6924 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 13426 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 13608 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 24140 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 20406 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 15023 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16537 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 13064 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23288 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11204 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 15635 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 24128 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 3962 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 27362 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 28702 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 24125 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 23284 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 28760 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 29333 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 55467 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 1878 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 59367 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 41300 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 39520 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45726 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3558 views

A 10-year-old boy with a disability died of starvation in Vinnytsia region. The child's mother, a social worker, and a family doctor received suspicions.

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

In the Vinnytsia region, a 10-year-old boy with a disability died of starvation. The child's mother has already been notified of suspicion, as have officials - a social worker and a family doctor, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, emphasizing that "the boy died not from illness, he died from the indifference of adults," UNN writes.

In Vinnytsia region, a 10-year-old boy with a disability died of starvation. This sentence is hard to write and almost impossible to say. But it is even harder to realize that this death was slow, predictable, and could have been prevented.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

According to the Prosecutor General, "the child had not received food for at least two months." "The boy had a disability from birth. He could not protect himself. He could not ask for help. He was completely dependent on adults," Kravchenko emphasized.

"From May 2025, the child stopped attending school. His condition worsened. But the mother did not seek medical attention," he said.

And, as the Prosecutor General noted, this is only part of the truth. "From August to December, representatives of social and medical services repeatedly visited this family. They saw the conditions in which the child lived. They documented the deterioration of his condition. But they did nothing that could save his life. The child was not removed. Treatment was not provided. Protection was not given," Kravchenko emphasized.

"According to the investigation, it was the combination of the mother's actions and the inaction of the services that led to the boy's death," the Prosecutor General stressed.

The child's mother has been detained and notified of suspicion of leaving in danger, which caused the child's death, and malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties. A motion for detention has been filed with the court. It has been established that the woman had previously been held accountable for non-fulfillment of parental duties.

- Kravchenko said.

But, according to him, responsibility will not be limited to the mother alone.

"The prosecutor's office gave a legal assessment of the actions of officials, suspicions were announced: to a social worker assigned to the family for improper performance of duties regarding the protection of the child's life and health, which caused death; to a family doctor for improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused serious consequences for a minor," the Prosecutor General noted.

The boy did not die from illness. He died from the indifference of adults. My position is clear: everyone who saw and remained silent, who knew and did not act, who had the authority and did not use it, will be held accountable. This case is under my personal control. This child's death is not a "tragic accident." It is a crime. The post will be without a photo, it exceeds human capabilities.

- Kravchenko concluded.

Area of attention and personal responsibility - all children of Ukraine: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appointed a new deputy11.12.25, 15:29 • 5535 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko