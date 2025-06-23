Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he plans to issue an order soon that will strengthen the level of control and responsibility in the investigation and judicial representation of prosecutors in criminal proceedings involving violent crimes against children. He reported this in his Facebook post, commenting on the verdict in the case of the murder of the 3-year-old son of a Kyiv Regional Council deputy, which occurred in 2019, according to UNN.

I draw the attention of prosecutors at all levels: crimes against children and minors will be under my personal control. In the near future, an order will be issued that will provide for the mandatory participation of the head of the regional prosecutor's office and/or his deputy in all proceedings concerning violent crimes against children - both at the pre-trial investigation stage and in court - said Ruslan Kravchenko.

He emphasized unconditional responsibility in such criminal proceedings.

"These cases are not just criminal proceedings. This is about our shared obligation to those who cannot protect themselves. And this responsibility is unconditional," added the Prosecutor General.

Supplement

On June 23, 2025, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv delivered a verdict in the case of the attempted murder of former Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev and the negligent killing of his three-year-old son. The sniper and his accomplices were sentenced to 13-15 years of imprisonment.

"Thank you to the prosecutors, investigators, and operatives who did everything to ensure that the guilty were punished," wrote Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

Recall

As reported by UNN, on the evening of December 1, 2019, a car carrying the family of Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev was shot at in the center of Kyiv. A bullet hit Sobolev's three-year-old son, who died on the way to the hospital.

On December 2 of the same year, law enforcement officers announced the arrest of two suspects in the attack. According to the investigation, the suspects, two Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and 19, acting on the order of an unidentified person, developed a joint plan to commit the murder of the deputy, determining the location for its execution - a site near a restaurant in the center of Kyiv, as well as the routes of approach and escape.

On December 17, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office reported that a 25-year-old native of Russia was considered involved in the attempt on Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev, during which his three-year-old son died.

On April 30, 2020, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a person involved in the murder of the 3-year-old child of Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev was notified of suspicion.