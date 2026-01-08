Russian strike on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia: Nova Poshta branches operate despite blackout

Branches of "Nova Poshta" company in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are operating despite the blackout caused by the consequences of massive Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service.

Details

It is noted that the branches are currently operating on generators and remain open to everyone who needs it now. Visitors can charge their phones, use the Internet, warm up and take a short break.

You can find the nearest branch in the mobile application or on the website.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Given the current situation, holidays in schools in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region were extended until January 9 inclusive.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced the introduction of a national level emergency in the city.