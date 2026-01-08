Trains will run on a new schedule from January 22, tickets are already on sale - Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainian trains will run on updated schedules from January 22. Sales for the corresponding tickets open today and will appear gradually, Ukrzaliznytsia announced on Thursday, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia updated all schedules in record time. As promised, today we are opening sales for trains departing from January 22. Tickets will go on sale gradually. About 70% of domestic routes will be available in the UZ application from 08:00, all international routes from 09:00, and the rest by the end of the day. - reported UZ.

As the company noted, "118 long-distance trains and 62 suburban trains of Ukrzaliznytsia will run on a changed schedule, which will allow us to make the necessary security adjustments and level out delays on the enemy-affected Fastiv section, where the restoration of destroyed infrastructure is actively underway."

"With each new timetable, we usually strive to speed up our trains. However, now we are making a painful but necessary exception, deliberately slowing down a number of routes. The safety of both passengers and railway workers, as well as the predictability of railway communication, must come to the fore," said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Our schedulers, in absolutely record time - 7 days - did work for which, according to European practice, 5 months are allotted. As a result of these changes, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to return to the 91% on-time arrivals that are already familiar to Ukrainians - and very motivating for our European colleagues. Despite the war, we prioritize punctuality," he said.

