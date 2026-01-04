Ticket sales for a number of trains after January 21 will open later: Ukrzaliznytsia named the reason

Ticket sales for a number of trains after January 21 will open after schedule adjustments, taking into account the complications of movement on the recently damaged Fastiv section and changes in routes for security reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Sunday, UNN writes.

Ticket sales for some flights after January 21 will open after schedule adjustments. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As explained by Ukrzaliznytsia, "as a result of complicated movement on the recently damaged Fastiv section and certain changes in routes due to security considerations," they are making "necessary adjustments to the train schedule."

"New schedules will be ready by the end of January 7, so sales will open on the morning of January 8: domestic flights - from 08:00, international flights - from 09:00. Ukrainian trains will run according to the updated schedules from January 22," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Until then, we have to apologize: delays within 1-2 hours will occur, depending on the intensity of traffic on the Fastiv section," the company said.

From December 14, Ukraine introduces a new train schedule: more regional, suburban, and urban routes

Addition

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, tickets for trains within Ukraine usually become available at 08:00 20 days before the departure date. However, there are exceptions.