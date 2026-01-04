$42.170.00
01:19 PM • 972 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 11956 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 12521 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 31746 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 43820 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 52410 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 52743 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49094 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62782 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 84163 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
Ticket sales for a number of trains after January 21 will open later: Ukrzaliznytsia named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Ukrzaliznytsia announced an adjustment to the train schedule due to complicated traffic on the Fastiv section and changes in routes for safety reasons. Ticket sales for domestic flights will open on January 8 at 08:00, for international flights - at 09:00.

Ticket sales for a number of trains after January 21 will open after schedule adjustments, taking into account the complications of movement on the recently damaged Fastiv section and changes in routes for security reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Sunday, UNN writes.

Ticket sales for some flights after January 21 will open after schedule adjustments.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As explained by Ukrzaliznytsia, "as a result of complicated movement on the recently damaged Fastiv section and certain changes in routes due to security considerations," they are making "necessary adjustments to the train schedule."

"New schedules will be ready by the end of January 7, so sales will open on the morning of January 8: domestic flights - from 08:00, international flights - from 09:00. Ukrainian trains will run according to the updated schedules from January 22," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Until then, we have to apologize: delays within 1-2 hours will occur, depending on the intensity of traffic on the Fastiv section," the company said.

From December 14, Ukraine introduces a new train schedule: more regional, suburban, and urban routes12.12.25, 11:01 • 3124 views

Addition

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, tickets for trains within Ukraine usually become available at 08:00 20 days before the departure date. However, there are exceptions.

Julia Shramko

Society
War in Ukraine
Fastiv
Ukrainian Railways