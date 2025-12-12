$42.270.01
Ukraine is ready to agree to a demilitarized zone in Donbas - Le Monde
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 5708 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 15911 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 28601 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 38024 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 33378 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 33589 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 47876 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21901 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21821 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
From December 14, Ukraine introduces a new train schedule: more regional, suburban, and urban routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

From December 14, Ukrzaliznytsia introduces a new train schedule, including regional, suburban, and urban routes. The company is expanding its travel network by launching new regional routes in the west of the country and resuming the Kyiv ring electric train service.

From December 14, Ukraine introduces a new train schedule: more regional, suburban, and urban routes

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" is introducing a new train schedule from December 14, including for regional, suburban, and urban routes. This was announced by the press service of the carrier company, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the company is expanding its travel network with regional routes and launching new regular regional routes in the west of the country:

Lviv – Vorokhta, which are intended to relieve long-distance trains heading to the mountains:

  • №808/807 Lviv - Vorokhta 10:51 - 14:19;  
    • №808/807 Vorokhta - Lviv 16:38 - 20:26;
      • №810/809 Lviv - Vorokhta 15:51 - 20:20;
        • №810/809 Vorokhta - Lviv 06:10 - 10:07. 

          Lviv - Kovel: for comfortable connection between the western regions of Ukraine, we are launching routes to Volyn: 

          • №840 Lviv – Kovel 05:20 - 08:42; 
            • №841 Kovel - Lviv 09:42 - 13:07;
              • №842 Lviv – Kovel 14:10 - 17:33;
                • №843 Kovel - Lviv 18:33 - 22:00.

                  Zhytomyr – Kyiv – Konotop, direct routes in a comfortable modernized electric train

                  №856 Zhytomyr 6:43, Kyiv 09:03-09:10, Konotop 12:32  №855 Konotop 14:00, Kyiv 17:33-17:42, Zhytomyr 19:55

                  We are also resuming full circle movement and for the first time in 3 years, changing the schedule of the Kyiv ring electric train. The departure time changes will be within 10 minutes of the usual schedule, but this will allow Ukrzaliznytsia to better coordinate transfers from suburban trains, as well as ensure the announced rhythmic movement of long-distance trains to Lviv. 

                  The Cabinet of Ministers sent the resolution on 3000 free kilometers by Ukrzaliznytsia for revision01.12.25, 12:37 • 4735 views

                  It is noted that now all trains on the Kyiv ring route will be as new as possible: no more than a year after major modernization. The current schedule of Kyiv City Express will appear on the official website on December 14.

                  Regarding suburban traffic. Schedules will partially change where you, the passengers, requested it. The schedule is formed taking into account profitability, passenger flow analysis, and modeling of connections between long-distance, regional, suburban trains and public transport.

                  In addition, importantly, all trains in the Kyiv agglomeration will become 8-car trains to guarantee accommodation for all those wishing during peak hours and at times when other transport operates with interruptions

                  - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

                  All changes to suburban trains are indicated on the website; it is necessary to pay attention to the date of the selected route. 

                  Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines11.12.25, 02:41 • 4240 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  Society
                  Konotop
                  Ukrainian Railways
                  Kovel
                  Zhytomyr
                  Lviv
                  Kyiv