From December 14, Ukraine introduces a new train schedule: more regional, suburban, and urban routes

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" is introducing a new train schedule from December 14, including for regional, suburban, and urban routes. This was announced by the press service of the carrier company, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the company is expanding its travel network with regional routes and launching new regular regional routes in the west of the country:

Lviv – Vorokhta, which are intended to relieve long-distance trains heading to the mountains:

№808/807 Lviv - Vorokhta 10:51 - 14:19;

№808/807 Vorokhta - Lviv 16:38 - 20:26;

№810/809 Lviv - Vorokhta 15:51 - 20:20;

№810/809 Vorokhta - Lviv 06:10 - 10:07.

Lviv - Kovel: for comfortable connection between the western regions of Ukraine, we are launching routes to Volyn:

№840 Lviv – Kovel 05:20 - 08:42;

№841 Kovel - Lviv 09:42 - 13:07;

№842 Lviv – Kovel 14:10 - 17:33;

№843 Kovel - Lviv 18:33 - 22:00.

Zhytomyr – Kyiv – Konotop, direct routes in a comfortable modernized electric train

№856 Zhytomyr 6:43, Kyiv 09:03-09:10, Konotop 12:32 №855 Konotop 14:00, Kyiv 17:33-17:42, Zhytomyr 19:55

We are also resuming full circle movement and for the first time in 3 years, changing the schedule of the Kyiv ring electric train. The departure time changes will be within 10 minutes of the usual schedule, but this will allow Ukrzaliznytsia to better coordinate transfers from suburban trains, as well as ensure the announced rhythmic movement of long-distance trains to Lviv.

It is noted that now all trains on the Kyiv ring route will be as new as possible: no more than a year after major modernization. The current schedule of Kyiv City Express will appear on the official website on December 14.

Regarding suburban traffic. Schedules will partially change where you, the passengers, requested it. The schedule is formed taking into account profitability, passenger flow analysis, and modeling of connections between long-distance, regional, suburban trains and public transport.

In addition, importantly, all trains in the Kyiv agglomeration will become 8-car trains to guarantee accommodation for all those wishing during peak hours and at times when other transport operates with interruptions - added Ukrzaliznytsia.

All changes to suburban trains are indicated on the website; it is necessary to pay attention to the date of the selected route.

