Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers sent the resolution on 3000 free kilometers by Ukrzaliznytsia for revision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Cabinet of Ministers sent the resolution on 3,000 free kilometers by Ukrzaliznytsia for revision. The final decision is expected soon, said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. This program is part of the winter support announced by President Zelenskyy.

The Cabinet of Ministers sent the resolution on 3000 free kilometers by Ukrzaliznytsia for revision

The Cabinet of Ministers sent the resolution on free "3,000 kilometers across Ukraine" by Ukrzaliznytsia for revision. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

Details

"The resolution on free 3,000 kilometers by Ukrzaliznytsia was on the agenda for consideration by the Government today, but the Cabinet of Ministers sent it back for revision! So the final consideration and adoption will be in the near future," the statement says.

What the UZ-3000 program includes

A yearly limit of 3000 km per person will be set for passengers – these kilometers can be used free of charge. Tickets and reserved seats for off-peak trips will also be free, but bedding and other additional services will have to be paid for. The program does not apply to SV class carriages and Intercity trains.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to form a winter support package, which will include direct assistance, special programs for vulnerable groups, and maintaining fixed prices for gas and electricity.

Among other things, the "UZ-3000" program from Ukrzaliznytsia was announced, which will allow every Ukrainian to travel 3,000 kilometers by rail within Ukraine free of charge.

"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December01.12.25, 08:00 • 19852 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukrainian Railways
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine