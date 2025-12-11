Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines

In 2026, Wi-Fi will appear on Ukrzaliznytsia's sleeping trains. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, informs UNN.

Details

As is known, currently Wi-Fi is only available on Intercity trains.

In 2026, the delivery of 60 new carriages contracted in 2025 is expected, as well as the signing of a new order. The modernization of rolling stock and the installation of Wi-Fi in sleeping trains will also continue. - the message says.

The agency also announced the continuation of the construction of a European-gauge railway in the Sknylov – Mostyska-II direction, which will connect Lviv with the European railway network.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for the "3000 km across Ukraine" program through the application. Currently, the offer is valid for trips to and from front-line cities.

Vienna, Budapest, and Germany with one transfer: "Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes to European countries