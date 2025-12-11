$42.180.11
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
06:59 PM • 11694 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 16560 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 18875 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 18003 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 18554 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 22118 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19825 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19482 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 28238 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to introduce Wi-Fi in sleeping trains from 2026. The company also plans to purchase 60 new carriages and modernize its rolling stock.

Ukrzaliznytsia sleeping trains to get Wi-Fi: government names deadlines

In 2026, Wi-Fi will appear on Ukrzaliznytsia's sleeping trains. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, informs UNN.

Details

As is known, currently Wi-Fi is only available on Intercity trains.

In 2026, the delivery of 60 new carriages contracted in 2025 is expected, as well as the signing of a new order. The modernization of rolling stock and the installation of Wi-Fi in sleeping trains will also continue.

- the message says.

The agency also announced the continuation of the construction of a European-gauge railway in the Sknylov – Mostyska-II direction, which will connect Lviv with the European railway network.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for the "3000 km across Ukraine" program through the application. Currently, the offer is valid for trips to and from front-line cities.

Vienna, Budapest, and Germany with one transfer: "Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes to European countries27.11.25, 14:07 • 3147 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

