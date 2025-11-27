Vienna, Budapest, and Germany with one transfer: "Ukrzaliznytsia" launches new routes to European countries
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia announced new international railway routes. For the first time, sleeping cars will run from Uzhhorod to Vienna, and Berehove will get a direct connection to Budapest. It will be possible to reach Germany with one transfer.
"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced innovations regarding railway travel from Ukraine to European Union countries. Thus, for the first time, European sleeping cars will run from Uzhhorod to Vienna, the capital of Austria; the Transcarpathian city of Berehove will have a direct connection with Budapest, the capital of Hungary; and Germany will be accessible with 1 transfer. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".
Train to Vienna
In the new "Ukrzaliznytsia" timetable, a night train No. 7/346 - 347/8 Uzhhorod - Vienna is presented, consisting of sleeping cars of European railways. This train will run on the newly built European gauge from Uzhhorod to the border, crossing all of Hungary with a stop at Budapest-Kelenföld station and an early morning arrival in Vienna.
In Budapest, the train will stop at Ferihegy station with access to Ferenc Liszt International Airport. And Budapest-Kelenföld station is a convenient transport hub in the Hungarian capital with an easy transfer to trains of the new metro line.
At the same time, the train from Vienna has a coordinated transfer in Chop to train No. 749/750 Uzhhorod - Kyiv.
Train to Budapest
Also, the newly built European gauge will connect the Transcarpathian cities of Berehove and Chop with Hungarian Budapest and Nyíregyháza.
Starting from December 14, train No. 36/35,32/37 Budapest - Nyíregyháza - Berehove will travel to Ukraine via Ferihegy station (Budapest International Airport) and Chop. In addition, an additional regional train No. 644/647 Uzhhorod - Záhony (via Chop) will allow passengers to transfer in Záhony to any of the regular Hungarian railway trains in the direction of Budapest.
Train to Germany
In the new timetable for 2025-2026, "Ukrzaliznytsia" synchronizes Ukrainian routes with trains to Germany. This became possible thanks to close cooperation with Polish and German partners. From December 2025, cross-border connections between Germany and Poland will increase by 54% - instead of 11 direct trains, there will be 17.
This means one thing: returning home or traveling to Germany, you only need to make one transfer, Ukrzaliznytsia noted.
The timetables will now look like this:
Train No. 51K Kyiv - Przemyśl
Arrival at 05:00, for transfer to EC134 Via Regia Przemyśl - Leipzig (departure 07:12).
In Leipzig - a major railway hub in Saxony - high-speed trains are available throughout Europe.
Train No. 63/64 Kharkiv - Przemyśl
Arrival in Przemyśl: 16:59, transfer to EN417 Carpatia Przemyśl - Prague - Munich (departure 17:51), which is a direct route to the capital of Bavaria via Prague.
Train No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl
Arrival in Przemyśl: 08:18. Passengers on the train traveling through Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro have almost an hour to transfer to EC58 Galicja Przemyśl - Berlin (departure 09:09), which is one of the most popular routes to the German capital.
No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm (with two transfers)
Arrival: 18:08, then transfer to train No. 440 to Ustka, which departs at 18:18. And at 21:31, passengers will have to transfer in Warsaw Central at 21:31 to the Warsaw - Berlin - Świnoujście train to be in the German capital by 6:00 AM.
Berlin can also be reached by night trains EC430 and EC440, which depart from Przemyśl and Chełm, respectively.
