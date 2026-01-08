Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 2025

Regularly, thousands of people lose their belongings on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia recorded about 21,000 appeals last year. Among the most unusual finds are a saber, a potted flower, and an avalanche warning signal, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

In 2025... 20,861 reports of lost items were recorded. This is 21.6% more than in the previous year. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The top lost items are as follows:

▫️ wireless headphones (mostly one);

▫️ mobile phone, charger;

▫️ keys;

▫️ glasses, jewelry;

▫️ clothes.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that they returned toys to children 522 times: traveling bunnies, Shadow the Hedgehog, who helped others on their adventure, and other interesting characters. For the little ones, they became even more interesting after their travels.

There were finds that amazed even the most experienced railway workers. Among them were a saber, a potted flower, a portable refrigerator, and a hairdryer. The latest hit is an avalanche warning signal. - the report says.

Accessories for four-legged friends were also lost. For example, at the Kyiv railway station, passengers were rushing to the train and left a bowl and a jumpsuit for their dog. Another time - a collar with a light.

