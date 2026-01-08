Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 2025

$42.720.15
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to move
10:13 AM • 6776 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 3786 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 19018 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 39829 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 32700 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 34825 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 43063 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 44476 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33164 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 18747 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 20642 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 19406 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 15053 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 52996 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 57901 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 60980 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 100681 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 137720 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 15384 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 29662 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 55821 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 75109 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 116845 views
Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia recorded 20,861 reports of lost items, which is 21.6% more than last year. Among the unusual finds were a saber, a potted flower, and an avalanche warning signal.

Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 2025

Regularly, thousands of people lose their belongings on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia recorded about 21,000 appeals last year. Among the most unusual finds are a saber, a potted flower, and an avalanche warning signal, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

In 2025... 20,861 reports of lost items were recorded. This is 21.6% more than in the previous year.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia31.12.25, 13:17 • 2227 views

The top lost items are as follows:

▫️ wireless headphones (mostly one);

▫️ mobile phone, charger;

▫️ keys;

▫️ glasses, jewelry;

▫️ clothes.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that they returned toys to children 522 times: traveling bunnies, Shadow the Hedgehog, who helped others on their adventure, and other interesting characters. For the little ones, they became even more interesting after their travels.

There were finds that amazed even the most experienced railway workers. Among them were a saber, a potted flower, a portable refrigerator, and a hairdryer. The latest hit is an avalanche warning signal.

- the report says.

Accessories for four-legged friends were also lost. For example, at the Kyiv railway station, passengers were rushing to the train and left a bowl and a jumpsuit for their dog. Another time - a collar with a light.

Starlink internet access extended to long-distance trains - Ukrzaliznytsia07.01.26, 11:59 • 10403 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Animals
Technology
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv