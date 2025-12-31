Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia

About 12,000 passengers will celebrate the New Year on trains in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

20,000 people will celebrate the New Year with Ukrzaliznytsia. Among them are almost 12,000 passengers. Some will be heading home tonight, some to loved ones, and for some, the train will be a journey into a new stage of life. Every "New Year's" passenger has their own story, but tonight we are all traveling together - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that "while the country counts the seconds until midnight, our employees - more than 8,000 railway workers - will spend the holiday night on duty, giving passengers safety, comfort and uninterrupted movement." "Track workers and wagon inspectors, station and station employees, machinists, conductors and train masters, traffic and safety service specialists - people thanks to whom the railway lives, breathes and moves continuously, even on New Year's Eve," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

During these hours, more than 120 trains will run on all routes of Ukrzaliznytsia, so that everyone can get to where they are expected. However, according to statistics - thousands of greetings, smiles, calls to relatives and quiet "Happy New Year!" in compartments and corridors of wagons - indicated in Ukrzaliznytsia.

