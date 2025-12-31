Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia

$42.390.17
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 3868 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4444 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 5312 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 9502 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 12803 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 25329 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 59071 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40835 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34449 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Publications
Exclusives
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 20792 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 7712 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 7226 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 12727 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 4592 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 49315 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 52135 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 47170 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 74379 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 71785 views
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
António Guterres
George W. Bush
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Donetsk Oblast
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 16639 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 59077 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 27841 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 39253 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 52591 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

About 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on Ukrzaliznytsia trains. More than 8,000 railway workers will be on duty on the holiday night, ensuring the movement of over 120 trains.

Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia

About 12,000 passengers will celebrate the New Year on trains in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

20,000 people will celebrate the New Year with Ukrzaliznytsia. Among them are almost 12,000 passengers. Some will be heading home tonight, some to loved ones, and for some, the train will be a journey into a new stage of life. Every "New Year's" passenger has their own story, but tonight we are all traveling together

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that "while the country counts the seconds until midnight, our employees - more than 8,000 railway workers - will spend the holiday night on duty, giving passengers safety, comfort and uninterrupted movement." "Track workers and wagon inspectors, station and station employees, machinists, conductors and train masters, traffic and safety service specialists - people thanks to whom the railway lives, breathes and moves continuously, even on New Year's Eve," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

During these hours, more than 120 trains will run on all routes of Ukrzaliznytsia, so that everyone can get to where they are expected. However, according to statistics - thousands of greetings, smiles, calls to relatives and quiet "Happy New Year!" in compartments and corridors of wagons

- indicated in Ukrzaliznytsia.

"3000 km across Ukraine": Ukrainians have already bought 40,000 tickets, the most popular routes have been named25.12.25, 15:44 • 3752 views

Julia Shramko

Society
New Year
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine