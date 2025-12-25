$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11530 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 13586 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 16655 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 13767 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13271 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12153 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 45693 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 63521 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31886 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 51429 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
"3000 km across Ukraine": Ukrainians have already bought 40,000 tickets, the most popular routes have been named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Free trips within 3,000 km are valid during off-peak periods and are focused on routes to frontline communities. Tickets can be purchased through the Ukrzaliznytsia application

"3000 km across Ukraine": Ukrainians have already bought 40,000 tickets, the most popular routes have been named

Ukrainians have already purchased 40,000 tickets under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Ukrainians have already purchased 40,000 tickets under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program.

- the Deputy Prime Minister announced.

According to Kuleba, the most popular routes are:

▪️ Fastiv - Konotop;

▪️ Odesa - Zaporizhzhia;

▪️ Kyiv/Zhmerinka - Shostka;

▪️ Zaporizhzhia - Lviv;

▪️ Sumy - Rakhiv.

Free trips within 3,000 km are valid during off-peak periods and are focused specifically on routes to frontline communities. Tickets can be purchased through the Ukrzaliznytsia application.

- added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Kuleba added that the program is aimed at supporting people in communities located near the front line, and also allows for a more even distribution of passenger traffic and more efficient use of the existing railway resources. No additional state budget funds are involved in its implementation.

In the future, we plan to expand this support to the entire country. During off-peak seasons, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to offer about 250,000 seats per month. This creates conditions for Ukrainians to travel, for whom an affordable price is a key factor, and additionally reduces the load on peak transportation.

- Kuleba summarized.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers02.12.25, 18:58 • 69328 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
charity
Ukrainian Railways
Shostka
Rakhiv
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Odesa
Sumy
Kyiv