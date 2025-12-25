"3000 km across Ukraine": Ukrainians have already bought 40,000 tickets, the most popular routes have been named

Ukrainians have already purchased 40,000 tickets under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Ukrainians have already purchased 40,000 tickets under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program. - the Deputy Prime Minister announced.

According to Kuleba, the most popular routes are:

▪️ Fastiv - Konotop;

▪️ Odesa - Zaporizhzhia;

▪️ Kyiv/Zhmerinka - Shostka;

▪️ Zaporizhzhia - Lviv;

▪️ Sumy - Rakhiv.

Free trips within 3,000 km are valid during off-peak periods and are focused specifically on routes to frontline communities. Tickets can be purchased through the Ukrzaliznytsia application. - added the Deputy Prime Minister.

Kuleba added that the program is aimed at supporting people in communities located near the front line, and also allows for a more even distribution of passenger traffic and more efficient use of the existing railway resources. No additional state budget funds are involved in its implementation.

In the future, we plan to expand this support to the entire country. During off-peak seasons, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to offer about 250,000 seats per month. This creates conditions for Ukrainians to travel, for whom an affordable price is a key factor, and additionally reduces the load on peak transportation. - Kuleba summarized.

"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers