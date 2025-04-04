$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15400 views

06:32 PM • 27979 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213342 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131475 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213342 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391611 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254144 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310480 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2874 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13920 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45085 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72031 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57135 views
Rakhiv

“Mountain” shuttle train from Lviv extends its route

Starting August 17, regional train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv will extend its route to Dilove station. The schedule between Lviv and Rakhiv will not change, and the final stop will be at 21:49 in Dilove.

Society • August 16, 01:56 PM • 17721 views

Russian attack on the railway in Kharkiv region: repair of the affected areas continues, but traffic is already open

Ukrzaliznytsia announces the resumption of traffic after the night attack on the railroad in Kharkiv region. Trains from Kramatorsk will arrive in Kyiv at midnight, and passengers will be transported by bus.

Society • July 20, 02:47 PM • 59331 views

Ukrzaliznytsia adds women's compartments in 4 more long-distance trains: list of flights

Starting August 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will add women's compartments to four long-distance trains to guarantee the privacy and safety of passengers traveling with children.

Society • July 12, 11:28 AM • 22191 views

Additional trains are being launched from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains

Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing additional trains from Kiev to Lviv and to mountain destinations, during peak load days, to meet, among other things, the increased demand of passengers for trips from the capital to the mountains.

Society • June 21, 01:59 PM • 41364 views

Ukrzaliznytsya launches "mountain shuttle": how it will run

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816 to run over the weekend from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta and Rukh with a detailed schedule and stops.

Society • May 29, 05:36 PM • 21271 views

A large-scale fire broke out in a forestry in Zakarpattia: more than 100 rescuers were involved in the extinguishing of the fire

Rescuers are working to extinguish a fire in a forestry on an area of almost 5 hectares near the village of Yasinya, Rakhiv district, Transcarpathia, with 104 people and 17 vehicles involved.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 04:00 PM • 25411 views

State road damaged in Zakarpattia due to landslide

Heavy rains caused landslides in Zakarpattia, damaging forest roads and a national highway.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 03:59 PM • 26411 views

Fatal accident in Zakarpattia: a patrol policeman runs over a cyclist

A patrol policeman in a minibus ran over a cyclist to death in the village of Velyky Bychkiv, Rakhiv district, Transcarpathian region.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 05:18 PM • 25269 views

Additional trains to run in Ukraine during school holidays

During the spring school holidays in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia will run additional trains to such popular destinations as Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta and others.

Society • March 13, 07:41 AM • 24564 views

Day of Unity in Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on February 16

Today, February 16, is the Day of Unity in Ukraine. The event was launched by presidential decree on February 14, ten days before the full-scale Russian invasion.

Society • February 16, 04:13 AM • 31544 views

Traffic is partially restricted in Rakhiv district due to the collapse of the support wall: drivers are urged to plan their route in a different way

Due to the collapse of a stone retaining wall, traffic on the H-09 highway in Rakhiv district is partially restricted.

Society • February 8, 03:22 PM • 30859 views

Power substation flooded in Zakarpattia due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rains in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region flooded a number of buildings, including a local power substation.

Crimes and emergencies • February 6, 12:13 PM • 25216 views