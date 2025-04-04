Starting August 17, regional train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv will extend its route to Dilove station. The schedule between Lviv
and Rakhiv will not change, and the final stop will be at 21:49 in Dilove.
Ukrzaliznytsia announces the resumption of traffic after the night attack on the railroad in Kharkiv region. Trains from
Kramatorsk will arrive in Kyiv at midnight, and passengers will be transported by bus.
Starting August 1, Ukrzaliznytsia will add women's compartments to four long-distance trains to guarantee the privacy and safety
of passengers traveling with children.
Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing additional trains from Kiev to Lviv and to mountain destinations, during peak load days, to meet,
among other things, the increased demand of passengers for trips from the capital to the mountains.
Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816 to run over the weekend from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta and Rukh with
a detailed schedule and stops.
Rescuers are working to extinguish a fire in a forestry on an area of almost 5 hectares near the village of Yasinya, Rakhiv
district, Transcarpathia, with 104 people and 17 vehicles involved.
Heavy rains caused landslides in Zakarpattia, damaging forest roads and a national highway.
A patrol policeman in a minibus ran over a cyclist to death in the village of Velyky Bychkiv, Rakhiv district, Transcarpathian
region.
During the spring school holidays in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia will run additional trains to such popular destinations as Lviv,
Ivano-Frankivsk, Vorokhta and others.
Today, February 16, is the Day of Unity in Ukraine. The event was launched by presidential decree on February 14, ten days before
the full-scale Russian invasion.
Due to the collapse of a stone retaining wall, traffic on the H-09 highway in Rakhiv district is partially restricted.
Heavy rains in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region flooded a number of buildings, including a local power substation.