Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of two men, aged 41 and 36, from Vinnytsia region were found in the mountains of Zakarpattia. They were discovered near Lake Brebeneskul and then transported to the Rakhiv morgue.
Two dead men were found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in the region.
Details
As reported, the bodies of two men were found in the mountainous area near Lake Brebeneskul, in the area of Mount Gutyn Tomnatyk, Rakhiv district, which became known over the weekend.
Rescuers transported the bodies of the deceased from the highlands to the village of Vydrychka and handed them over to the morgue staff in Rakhiv.
"The deceased were 41-year-old and 36-year-old men from Vinnytsia Oblast," the report says.
Rescuers emphasize that if you plan to go to the mountains, carefully monitor the weather forecast and be sure to inform rescuers about your routes.
