Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known

08:56 AM • 16324 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19684 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
08:34 AM • 20215 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19559 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18434 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24126 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39138 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Publications
Exclusives
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 26052 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 22603 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 20426 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 22860 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19944 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 5254 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 16966 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 20053 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
J. D. Vance
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 1666 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 4624 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 22142 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 43545 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 93698 views
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Film

Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

The bodies of two men, aged 41 and 36, from Vinnytsia region were found in the mountains of Zakarpattia. They were discovered near Lake Brebeneskul and then transported to the Rakhiv morgue.

Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known

Two dead men were found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in the region.

Details

As reported, the bodies of two men were found in the mountainous area near Lake Brebeneskul, in the area of Mount Gutyn Tomnatyk, Rakhiv district, which became known over the weekend.

Rescuers transported the bodies of the deceased from the highlands to the village of Vydrychka and handed them over to the morgue staff in Rakhiv.

"The deceased were 41-year-old and 36-year-old men from Vinnytsia Oblast," the report says.

Rescuers emphasize that if you plan to go to the mountains, carefully monitor the weather forecast and be sure to inform rescuers about your routes.

Border guards found a man's body in the mountains near the border07.07.25, 15:41 • 1697 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukrhydrometcenter
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Rakhiv