Two dead men found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region: what is known

Two dead men were found in the mountains of Zakarpattia region, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in the region.

Details

As reported, the bodies of two men were found in the mountainous area near Lake Brebeneskul, in the area of Mount Gutyn Tomnatyk, Rakhiv district, which became known over the weekend.

Rescuers transported the bodies of the deceased from the highlands to the village of Vydrychka and handed them over to the morgue staff in Rakhiv.

"The deceased were 41-year-old and 36-year-old men from Vinnytsia Oblast," the report says.

Rescuers emphasize that if you plan to go to the mountains, carefully monitor the weather forecast and be sure to inform rescuers about your routes.

