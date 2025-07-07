Border guards found a man's body in the mountains near the border

In the mountains near the border, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service found the body of a man, the SBGS reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In the mountains near the border, border guards found the body of the deceased - reported the SBGS.

Details

Border guards found the body of an unknown man today while patrolling a high-mountain section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border, and informed police representatives about it. The identity of the deceased is being established.

Addition

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, border guards have recorded about 20 such cases in the mountains.