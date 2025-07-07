$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Border guards found a man's body in the mountains near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 661 views

Border guards discovered the body of an unknown man while patrolling a high-altitude section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This is already the approximately 20th such case in the mountains since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Border guards found a man's body in the mountains near the border

In the mountains near the border, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service found the body of a man, the SBGS reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In the mountains near the border, border guards found the body of the deceased

- reported the SBGS.

Details

Border guards found the body of an unknown man today while patrolling a high-mountain section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border, and informed police representatives about it. The identity of the deceased is being established.

Addition

In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, border guards have recorded about 20 such cases in the mountains.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
