Border guards found a man's body in the mountains near the border
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards discovered the body of an unknown man while patrolling a high-altitude section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This is already the approximately 20th such case in the mountains since the start of the full-scale invasion.
In the mountains near the border, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service found the body of a man, the SBGS reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
Border guards found the body of an unknown man today while patrolling a high-mountain section of the Ukrainian-Romanian border, and informed police representatives about it. The identity of the deceased is being established.
Addition
In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, border guards have recorded about 20 such cases in the mountains.