Train "Hutsulshchyna" extends its route to Rakhiv - Ukrzaliznytsia

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:39 AM • 10518 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 24138 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 31736 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 29407 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 26636 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 36155 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 46972 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33316 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44740 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53392 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
6.5m/s
74%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a detailed discussion of issues after talking to PutinDecember 28, 10:54 PM • 7468 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 12320 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 21041 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 17076 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 19380 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 32388 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 106896 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 156501 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 79940 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 110279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 24211 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 34956 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 106896 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 36129 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 35069 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Fox News

Train "Hutsulshchyna" extends its route to Rakhiv - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv - Yasinya extended its route to Rakhiv from December 28, adding the Kvasy station. Ukrzaliznytsia implemented this innovation at the request of passengers, opening the way to the resorts of high-mountain Transcarpathia.

Train "Hutsulshchyna" extends its route to Rakhiv - Ukrzaliznytsia

From December 28, the flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv — Yasinya extends its route to Rakhiv with a stop at Kvasy station. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

We listened to the wishes of passengers and from December 28, the flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv — Yasinya extended its route to Rakhiv with a stop at Kvasy station.

- the message says.

It is noted that in addition to train No. 95/96 "Hutsulshchyna", trains No. 143/144 Sumy — Rakhiv, No. 55/56 Kyiv — Rakhiv, as well as suburban diesel train No. 6441/6442 Kolomyia — Dilove also continue to run to Rakhiv.

Addition

Rakhiv region, in Zakarpattia, is a true high-mountain pearl of Ukraine: a land of rapid streams, mountain pastures and ridges, where active recreation and recovery begin. Kvasy, known for its mineral springs and healing air, and Rakhiv, the highest mountain city in Ukraine, are becoming even closer for travel.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches winter trains on children's railways: in Lviv and Rivne for the first time in 75 years17.12.25, 17:46 • 4084 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Kolomyia
Rakhiv
Ukraine
Sumy
Kyiv