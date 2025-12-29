Train "Hutsulshchyna" extends its route to Rakhiv - Ukrzaliznytsia
Kyiv • UNN
The flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv - Yasinya extended its route to Rakhiv from December 28, adding the Kvasy station. Ukrzaliznytsia implemented this innovation at the request of passengers, opening the way to the resorts of high-mountain Transcarpathia.
From December 28, the flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv — Yasinya extends its route to Rakhiv with a stop at Kvasy station. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.
We listened to the wishes of passengers and from December 28, the flagship train "Hutsulshchyna" No. 95/96 Kyiv — Yasinya extended its route to Rakhiv with a stop at Kvasy station.
It is noted that in addition to train No. 95/96 "Hutsulshchyna", trains No. 143/144 Sumy — Rakhiv, No. 55/56 Kyiv — Rakhiv, as well as suburban diesel train No. 6441/6442 Kolomyia — Dilove also continue to run to Rakhiv.
Addition
Rakhiv region, in Zakarpattia, is a true high-mountain pearl of Ukraine: a land of rapid streams, mountain pastures and ridges, where active recreation and recovery begin. Kvasy, known for its mineral springs and healing air, and Rakhiv, the highest mountain city in Ukraine, are becoming even closer for travel.
Ukrzaliznytsia launches winter trains on children's railways: in Lviv and Rivne for the first time in 75 years17.12.25, 17:46 • 4084 views