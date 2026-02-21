South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons
Kyiv • UNN
South Korea is consulting with NATO on expanding aid to Ukraine, considering joining the PURL initiative.
South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed consultations with NATO regarding expanding assistance to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression. Seoul is exploring options for joining the multinational PURL initiative, Yonhap news agency reports, writes UNN.
Details
According to diplomatic sources, even if a positive decision is made regarding joining the PURL initiative, South Korea's contribution at the initial stage may focus on non-lethal equipment. This is consistent with Seoul's current state policy, which since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022 has been limited to providing humanitarian aid, protective equipment, and demining tools.
Sweden to provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of another aid package worth 1.2 billion euros19.02.26, 16:01 • 3816 views
In particular, the possibility of financing the supply of specialized vehicles, radars, and medical equipment of American production is being considered.
We continue consultations with NATO on various support measures. The government must act now to ensure effective assistance to Ukraine within the framework of international agreements
Seoul's decision is being considered in the context of the activation of other countries in the Pacific region that are not NATO members but are strengthening their role in European security.
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons10.02.26, 06:59 • 26396 views