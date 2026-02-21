$43.270.03
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

South Korea is consulting with NATO on expanding aid to Ukraine, considering joining the PURL initiative.

South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed consultations with NATO regarding expanding assistance to Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian aggression. Seoul is exploring options for joining the multinational PURL initiative, Yonhap news agency reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to diplomatic sources, even if a positive decision is made regarding joining the PURL initiative, South Korea's contribution at the initial stage may focus on non-lethal equipment. This is consistent with Seoul's current state policy, which since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022 has been limited to providing humanitarian aid, protective equipment, and demining tools.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of another aid package worth 1.2 billion euros19.02.26, 16:01 • 3816 views

In particular, the possibility of financing the supply of specialized vehicles, radars, and medical equipment of American production is being considered.

We continue consultations with NATO on various support measures. The government must act now to ensure effective assistance to Ukraine within the framework of international agreements

– stated a representative of the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Seoul's decision is being considered in the context of the activation of other countries in the Pacific region that are not NATO members but are strengthening their role in European security.  

Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons10.02.26, 06:59 • 26396 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
NATO
South Korea
United States
Ukraine