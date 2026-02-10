$43.050.09
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Japan plans to join NATO's PURL mechanism to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Tokyo will finance non-lethal equipment such as radar systems and body armor.

Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons

The Japanese government plans to officially join the NATO PURL mechanism, designed to procure American weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Tokyo will focus on financing non-lethal defensive equipment, such as radar systems and bulletproof vests, which will be a significant expansion of support for Ukraine from a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. This was reported by the NHK television channel, writes UNN.

Details

The PURL mechanism was created in July 2025 by the US and NATO in response to changing formats of military assistance. The program allows partner countries to finance the purchase of American weapons (Patriot missiles, HIMARS, and ammunition) according to an agreed list of Ukraine's priority needs. According to NHK, Japan has already informed its Alliance partners of its intention to join the initiative, becoming another non-NATO country, after Australia and New Zealand, to take such a step.

US approves sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million06.02.26, 22:51 • 5796 views

The official announcement is expected soon.

Even non-lethal equipment is essential for Ukraine

- emphasized one of the NATO representatives.

He added that Japan's participation is a significant political and logistical signal. As Japanese law restricts the export of lethal weapons, Tokyo's financial contribution will be directed towards high-tech equipment, including radar systems, which are critically needed to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

Program effectiveness and international coordination

As of February 2026, more than 20 countries have already joined the PURL program, and the total amount of commitments has exceeded $4 billion. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during a recent visit to Kyiv, announced that thanks to this mechanism, 90% of all missiles for Ukrainian air defense have been provided since last summer. The program operates on the principle of monthly funding packages, each estimated at approximately $1 billion, which allows the US to promptly ship equipment from its warehouses.

Tokyo's participation in PURL will not only provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary equipment but also strengthen ties between democratic countries in Asia and Europe in confronting global aggression.

US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador05.02.26, 18:00 • 4056 views

Stepan Haftko

