US approves sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million

The State Department has made a decision to approve the possible sale of Class IX spare parts and related equipment to the government of Ukraine for approximately $185 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress - the statement said.

The statement notes that the government of Ukraine has requested to purchase Class IX spare parts to support vehicles and weapon systems supplied by the US Army, as well as other related logistics and program support elements. The total estimated cost is $185 million.

Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local support capabilities to maintain high operational performance for US-supplied vehicles and weapon systems. Spare parts will directly contribute to combat effectiveness through higher overall operational performance, improved logistics, and reduced financial burden as a result of a more sustainable and faster repair cycle. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region, the statement said.

Furthermore, the implementation of this proposed sale will not require the appointment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Ukraine. This proposed sale will not have an adverse impact on US defense capabilities.

