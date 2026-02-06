US approves sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million

$43.140.03
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
04:00 PM • 12187 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 12816 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 11987 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 15594 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11447 views
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11447 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24277 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17385 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20036 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65243 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM • 15587 views
February 6, 02:41 PM • 15587 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 22776 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24274 views
February 6, 11:00 AM • 24274 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 35388 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65241 views
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65241 views
US approves sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million. This decision will allow Ukraine to strengthen its local support capabilities and improve logistics for U.S.-supplied vehicles and weapon systems.

US approves sale of military vehicle spare parts to Ukraine for $185 million

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of military equipment spare parts to Ukraine worth $185 million. This is stated in a statement by the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, reported by UNN.

The State Department has made a decision to approve the possible sale of Class IX spare parts and related equipment to the government of Ukraine for approximately $185 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress 

- the statement said.

Let's add

The statement notes that the government of Ukraine has requested to purchase Class IX spare parts to support vehicles and weapon systems supplied by the US Army, as well as other related logistics and program support elements. The total estimated cost is $185 million.

Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local support capabilities to maintain high operational performance for US-supplied vehicles and weapon systems. Spare parts will directly contribute to combat effectiveness through higher overall operational performance, improved logistics, and reduced financial burden as a result of a more sustainable and faster repair cycle. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region, the statement said.

Furthermore, the implementation of this proposed sale will not require the appointment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to Ukraine. This proposed sale will not have an adverse impact on US defense capabilities.

US pressures Greece to join PURL program for arms procurement for Ukraine04.12.25, 14:56 • 3473 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States
Ukraine