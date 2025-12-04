US pressures Greece to join PURL program for arms procurement for Ukraine

$42.200.13
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 7818 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 5396 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 8350 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 10650 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 22350 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 38211 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 34869 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 44969 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 56713 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 20003 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de JaneiroDecember 4, 05:23 AM • 19756 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 23168 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.07:55 AM • 11670 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 10339 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 3480 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 7800 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 23191 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 56708 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 48709 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
France
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 10359 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 21434 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 66348 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 69437 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 123281 views
Technology
Social network
Series
BM-21 "Grad"
Financial Times

US pressures Greece to join PURL program for arms procurement for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The US is pressuring Greece regarding its contribution to the PURL initiative, where NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine. Athens has not made any announcements regarding participation, citing financial constraints.

Washington is pressuring Greece to contribute to the PURL initiative, under which NATO allies buy weapons from the US for Ukraine. The corresponding request was conveyed by representatives of the US Embassy in Athens. This was reported by Ekathimerini, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Americans recognize Greece's financial constraints but insist that Athens announce its participation in the program. Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis was urged to make such a statement during the NATO meeting in Brussels. Greece was offered to sign a framework agreement, leaving the determination of the specific contribution amount for later, but no announcements were made during the meeting.

It is emphasized that this is not the first time the US has raised the issue of Greece joining PURL. Since this issue affects Greek-American relations, it is handled by the Prime Minister's office. The Greek side has repeatedly stated that they cannot afford to disrupt the "sensitive balance" in the budget due to the financial situation.

Recall

Norway, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada announced today the financing of support packages within the PURL initiative for American weapons for Ukraine totaling over a billion dollars, as well as Canada and the United Kingdom providing other practical assistance packages worth approximately another $40 million.

"A billion, or a little more": NATO Secretary General announced the monthly need for PURL for American weapons for Ukraine next year03.12.25, 11:37 • 3114 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Athens
NATO
Brussels
Greece
United States
Ukraine