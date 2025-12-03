"A billion, or a little more": NATO Secretary General announced the monthly need for PURL for American weapons for Ukraine next year

Next year, the PURL initiative for American weapons for Ukraine may require at least $1 billion, and possibly slightly more than $1 billion per month, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"If you look at the overall figures, as I said yesterday, we now have four billion. So that means we are really on track for 1 billion a month in August, September, October, November, and I am cautiously optimistic that we will reach 5 billion for the whole year," said the NATO Secretary General.

And then next year we will again need a lot of money for the whole year, at least 1 billion, maybe even a little more than 1 billion per month. It could be around 15, maybe a little more, for the whole year, when it comes to this most important American equipment - Rutte noted.

According to him, this refers to "offensive and defensive means, including interceptors for air defense systems, which are critically important for ensuring the safety of Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"So it's very good that this flow is there, that the Europeans are stepping up, and, by the way, Canada is also doing a lot here. So I'm very, very happy that everything is working," he said.

