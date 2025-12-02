$42.340.08
NATO is moving with PURL for Ukraine at one billion euros per month, already has €4 billion and optimism about closing December - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance has reached 4 billion euros in US arms supplies to Ukraine since August, at a rate of 1 billion euros per month. He expressed optimism about closing December within the framework of the PURL initiative, which allows countries to finance arms supplies based on Ukraine's requests.

NATO is moving with PURL for Ukraine at one billion euros per month, already has €4 billion and optimism about closing December - Rutte

NATO is "on track" with the PURL initiative for supplying American weapons to Ukraine, with a pace of one billion euros per month since the program's launch in August, and now there are already 4 billion euros and optimism about closing December, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Regarding PURL. The good news is that we are on track at this point – we need about 4 billion by this time of year – starting in August, 1 billion per month – and now we have 4 billion, so we still have work to do in December, but I am quietly optimistic, cautiously optimistic that we will also close December.

- Rutte said.

Addition

In early August, the US and NATO launched a new mechanism to support Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. Thanks to the new mechanism, Alliance member countries and partners will be able to finance the supply of American weapons and technologies to Ukraine through voluntary contributions.

The PURL mechanism provides for the formation of a list of equipment and ammunition, formed on the basis of Ukraine's requests, confirmed by the Supreme Commander of NATO forces in Europe (SACEUR). New aid packages will be announced on a regular basis.

NATO coordinates supplies within this mechanism, including through existing NATO mechanisms (NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine – NSATU).

Julia Shramko

