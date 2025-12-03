Rutte announced discussions on supporting Ukraine: allies must ensure its strongest position when peace talks actually begin

Allies today, at the level of foreign ministers, and also at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, will discuss Ukraine, how to ensure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible, against the backdrop of ongoing peace talks, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today the allies will discuss the "historic Hague Summit" and the implementation of its decisions, "especially when it comes to defense spending." "An increase to 5% on a reliable path, industrial production of the defense industry - we need to do much more - we are doing better, but there is still much to be done. And, of course, keep Ukraine as strong as possible in the fight today, but also to be in the strongest possible position when peace talks really begin, in such a way that it could lead to a result," Rutte pointed out.

"And then we will also have the NATO-Ukraine Council later today, lunch with Andriy Sybiha, the Foreign Minister, and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative, where Ukraine will be discussed again. How do we make sure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible," Rutte said.

"Peace talks are ongoing. That's good, but at the same time, we must ensure that while they are ongoing, and we are not sure when they will end, Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to continue the fight, to resist the Russians, but also in the strongest possible position when peace talks actually reach a point where they sit down at the negotiating table," the NATO Secretary General noted.

