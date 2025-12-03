Rutte announced discussions on supporting Ukraine: allies must ensure its strongest position when peace talks actually begin

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
03:01 AM • 12297 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 20685 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 19422 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 31632 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 70504 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 47663 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 38397 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33733 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59474 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 56264 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 6140 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 9756 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 15788 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 10505 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 9596 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 10668 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 30262 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 39900 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 38237 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 39217 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 49014 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 51280 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 106832 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 81033 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 96949 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News
The Diplomat

Rutte announced discussions on supporting Ukraine: allies must ensure its strongest position when peace talks actually begin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced discussions on supporting Ukraine at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers. He emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine for future peace talks.

Rutte announced discussions on supporting Ukraine: allies must ensure its strongest position when peace talks actually begin

Allies today, at the level of foreign ministers, and also at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, will discuss Ukraine, how to ensure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible, against the backdrop of ongoing peace talks, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, today the allies will discuss the "historic Hague Summit" and the implementation of its decisions, "especially when it comes to defense spending." "An increase to 5% on a reliable path, industrial production of the defense industry - we need to do much more - we are doing better, but there is still much to be done. And, of course, keep Ukraine as strong as possible in the fight today, but also to be in the strongest possible position when peace talks really begin, in such a way that it could lead to a result," Rutte pointed out.

"And then we will also have the NATO-Ukraine Council later today, lunch with Andriy Sybiha, the Foreign Minister, and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative, where Ukraine will be discussed again. How do we make sure that Ukraine remains as strong as possible," Rutte said.

NATO is moving with PURL for Ukraine at one billion euros per month, already €4 billion and optimism about closing December - Rutte02.12.25, 16:16 • 2752 views

"Peace talks are ongoing. That's good, but at the same time, we must ensure that while they are ongoing, and we are not sure when they will end, Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to continue the fight, to resist the Russians, but also in the strongest possible position when peace talks actually reach a point where they sit down at the negotiating table," the NATO Secretary General noted.

NATO seeks a seat at the peace talks table on Russia's war against Ukraine - Politico03.12.25, 09:55 • 1040 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
NATO
The Hague
Ukraine