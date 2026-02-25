Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the temporarily occupied territories after the start of the full-scale invasion are now trying to return to re-register property rights to real estate according to the imposed Russian rules. Without such a procedure, their housing risks being recognized as "ownerless." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in parallel, the occupation administration conducts mass inspections of apartments and private houses, recording dwellings where no one temporarily resides. Subsequently, such objects are used to settle newcomers from Russian regions or are put up for resale.

However, attempts by legal owners to return are increasingly ending in filtration procedures at checkpoints. People are interrogated for hours, their phones, contacts, and correspondence are checked, and the reasons for their departure and stay outside the region are clarified. After checks, some are simply turned back without explanation. - the message says.

It is indicated that in many cases, citizens are informed of a ban on re-entry to the Russian Federation or Belarus, citing "security threats" or "migration restrictions."

"In fact, people who tried to save their property lose the opportunity to even physically get into their own home. Thus, a vicious circle is created: without personal presence, property can be lost, but an attempt to return becomes a reason for non-admission. As a result, the system gradually displaces legal owners, freeing up space for new settlers from the Russian Federation," the CNS states.

Recall

In December, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law allowing housing in temporarily occupied territories to be recognized as "ownerless" and confiscated. This opens the way for mass appropriation of real estate and replacement of the local population with loyal citizens of the Russian Federation.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories