February 24, 06:45 PM • 10279 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 16671 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 14578 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 14662 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13510 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13980 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14703 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13415 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26234 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14082 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Ukrainian citizens who have left the occupied territories are trying to return to re-register their property under Russian rules, but face filtration procedures. Without this, their housing will be declared "ownerless," and an attempt to return may result in an entry ban.

Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave the temporarily occupied territories after the start of the full-scale invasion are now trying to return to re-register property rights to real estate according to the imposed Russian rules. Without such a procedure, their housing risks being recognized as "ownerless." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, in parallel, the occupation administration conducts mass inspections of apartments and private houses, recording dwellings where no one temporarily resides. Subsequently, such objects are used to settle newcomers from Russian regions or are put up for resale.

However, attempts by legal owners to return are increasingly ending in filtration procedures at checkpoints. People are interrogated for hours, their phones, contacts, and correspondence are checked, and the reasons for their departure and stay outside the region are clarified. After checks, some are simply turned back without explanation.

- the message says.

It is indicated that in many cases, citizens are informed of a ban on re-entry to the Russian Federation or Belarus, citing "security threats" or "migration restrictions."

"In fact, people who tried to save their property lose the opportunity to even physically get into their own home. Thus, a vicious circle is created: without personal presence, property can be lost, but an attempt to return becomes a reason for non-admission. As a result, the system gradually displaces legal owners, freeing up space for new settlers from the Russian Federation," the CNS states.

Recall

In December, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law allowing housing in temporarily occupied territories to be recognized as "ownerless" and confiscated. This opens the way for mass appropriation of real estate and replacement of the local population with loyal citizens of the Russian Federation.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories19.11.25, 00:00 • 5075 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Ukraine