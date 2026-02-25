Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, will meet with the American side to discuss three pressing issues for Ukraine; the parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting expected in early March with the participation of the Russian Federation. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on February 25, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Rustem Umerov; he will have a meeting with American negotiators tomorrow. - Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that it would be a bilateral meeting with the American side, the first issue being the prosperity package, meaning a package for Ukraine's recovery, and details would be discussed.

Also, according to him, the negotiators will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which is expected to take place in early March with Russia's participation.

The second issue... they will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which will be with Russia, and it will be, in our opinion, in early March. - the President of Ukraine stated.

In addition, according to the President, the parties will work on the details and logistics of the next major exchange.

As clarified by the Presidential Office, negotiations will continue in Geneva.

