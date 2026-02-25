$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 4130 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 6158 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 5724 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 15186 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 24076 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20329 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19614 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16803 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15901 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Popular news
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 10326 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 11907 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 7554 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 8762 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 6526 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 31731 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 42264 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 59895 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 77137 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 79646 views
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10727 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 14552 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 17059 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 22037 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30768 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2334 views

Rustem Umerov will meet with the American side on February 26 to discuss Ukraine's recovery and preparation for a trilateral meeting with Russia in early March. Details of the next exchange will also be discussed.

Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, February 26, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Rustem Umerov, will meet with the American side to discuss three pressing issues for Ukraine; the parties will prepare for a trilateral meeting expected in early March with the participation of the Russian Federation. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on February 25, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Rustem Umerov; he will have a meeting with American negotiators tomorrow.

- Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that it would be a bilateral meeting with the American side, the first issue being the prosperity package, meaning a package for Ukraine's recovery, and details would be discussed.

Also, according to him, the negotiators will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which is expected to take place in early March with Russia's participation.

The second issue... they will prepare for a trilateral meeting, which will be with Russia, and it will be, in our opinion, in early March.

- the President of Ukraine stated.

In addition, according to the President, the parties will work on the details and logistics of the next major exchange.

As clarified by the Presidential Office, negotiations will continue in Geneva.

Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week23.02.26, 14:49 • 3770 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine