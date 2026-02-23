Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week

$43.270.01
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 10194 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 15036 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 15567 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 27210 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 39805 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 39638 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 61007 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 52083 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 51480 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 15053 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 29675 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 27660 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 25369 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 9690 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 114585 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 124407 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 130225 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 140945 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 178956 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jennifer Lopez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Sumy Oblast
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 8260 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 25600 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 56917 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 57723 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 57084 views
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed 131
Heating

Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov expects a prisoner exchange this week. It concerns a significant number of people, more than the previous time.

Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, expects a prisoner exchange in the near future, stating that there is hope that it will happen "this week," as he told journalists, UNN writes.

We are working on it, I hope it will happen this week.

- said the head of the OP Budanov, answering whether a prisoner exchange can be expected in the near future.

According to him, it is about "a significant number, more than last time, let's say."

When asked if there was a possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, Budanov said, "I don't know yet." When asked whether this was discussed at the negotiations, the head of the OP noted: "Yes, we raised this issue." "There is no final answer yet," Budanov said in response to a question about what the Russian side says about this.

Regarding Russia's position in the negotiations, the head of the OP looks "with restrained optimism." "We are definitely moving, and compared to the first meeting, many issues have already moved from a standstill. Starting simply from the positions 'we want this, and we want that,'" Budanov noted.

Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media22.02.26, 21:22 • 61008 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy