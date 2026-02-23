Budanov on prisoner exchange: I hope it happens this week

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, expects a prisoner exchange in the near future, stating that there is hope that it will happen "this week," as he told journalists, UNN writes.

We are working on it, I hope it will happen this week. - said the head of the OP Budanov, answering whether a prisoner exchange can be expected in the near future.

According to him, it is about "a significant number, more than last time, let's say."

When asked if there was a possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, Budanov said, "I don't know yet." When asked whether this was discussed at the negotiations, the head of the OP noted: "Yes, we raised this issue." "There is no final answer yet," Budanov said in response to a question about what the Russian side says about this.

Regarding Russia's position in the negotiations, the head of the OP looks "with restrained optimism." "We are definitely moving, and compared to the first meeting, many issues have already moved from a standstill. Starting simply from the positions 'we want this, and we want that,'" Budanov noted.

Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media