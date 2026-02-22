Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media

Negotiations on Ukraine may resume in Geneva as early as February 26. This was reported by a source to Russian TASS, according to UNN.

Negotiations on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26 - the report says.

Currently, this information has not been confirmed by Ukraine, Russia, or the United States.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of negotiations in a trilateral format with the participation of the United States and Russia, which may take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, and priorities for the team have been defined.

Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents