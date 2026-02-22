Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media

$43.270.00
02:20 PM • 13041 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 20659 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 23477 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 39289 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 48028 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 39316 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 63618 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 66640 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41833 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
Publications
Exclusives
Perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Lviv detained in Sambir while fleeing the regionPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 10:36 AM
There is every reason to believe that the terrorist attack in Lviv was committed by Russia - KlymenkoPhotoFebruary 22, 12:10 PM
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideoFebruary 22, 12:22 PM
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - video of bomb planting releasedPhotoVideoFebruary 22, 01:04 PM
Armed man broke into Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and was shot dead02:55 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 93442 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 143987 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

According to a source in the Russian media, talks on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26. This information has not yet been confirmed by Ukraine, Russia, or the United States.

Negotiations on Ukraine may resume in Geneva as early as February 26. This was reported by a source to Russian TASS, according to UNN.

Negotiations on Ukraine may resume in Geneva on February 26 

- the report says.

Currently, this information has not been confirmed by Ukraine, Russia, or the United States.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of negotiations in a trilateral format with the participation of the United States and Russia, which may take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, and priorities for the team have been defined.

Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents18.02.26, 13:12 • 4368 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine