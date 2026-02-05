US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador

The United States will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for provision to Ukraine, including offensive weapons, until a peace agreement is reached, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax, according to UNN.

As long as it takes to reach a peace agreement, we will continue to sell our weapons to our NATO allies, and they will then provide them to Ukraine, firstly, for self-defense, to have access to air and missile defense, and secondly, to have offensive weapons. They can keep it in battle to defend themselves and make sure their country is not overrun, and that's a very smart position. - said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"You know, President Trump has been very clear on this, and you know, in NATO we need to, first, keep our coalition together, and second, we need to make sure that our NATO allies, everyone in Europe plus Canada, strengthen themselves, because that strength will ultimately guarantee peace so that we don't have another invasion of the European continent after this war ends," the envoy said.

