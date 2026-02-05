US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 9436 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 9774 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 13168 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 23679 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 52571 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26493 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25954 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21293 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14375 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14118 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.5m/s
80%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 30561 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 16926 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 22069 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 8282 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 12239 views
Publications
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 9452 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 52580 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 63906 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 93840 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 93555 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 2272 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 12531 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 17201 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 39464 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 21236 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29

US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine until a peace agreement is concluded. This is necessary for self-defense and to prevent the country from being seized.

US will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for Ukraine, including offensive ones, until a peace agreement is reached - Ambassador

The United States will continue to sell weapons to NATO allies for provision to Ukraine, including offensive weapons, until a peace agreement is reached, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax, according to UNN.

As long as it takes to reach a peace agreement, we will continue to sell our weapons to our NATO allies, and they will then provide them to Ukraine, firstly, for self-defense, to have access to air and missile defense, and secondly, to have offensive weapons. They can keep it in battle to defend themselves and make sure their country is not overrun, and that's a very smart position.

- said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

"You know, President Trump has been very clear on this, and you know, in NATO we need to, first, keep our coalition together, and second, we need to make sure that our NATO allies, everyone in Europe plus Canada, strengthen themselves, because that strength will ultimately guarantee peace so that we don't have another invasion of the European continent after this war ends," the envoy said.

Since the launch of PURL, allies have provided Ukraine with 90% of air defense missiles - Rutte03.02.26, 12:38 • 4190 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
NATO
Donald Trump
Canada
Europe
Ukraine