Since the launch of PURL, allies have provided Ukraine with 90% of air defense missiles - Rutte

Since the launch of PURL last summer, Ukraine has received 75% of missiles for the front and 90% for air defense through the mechanism, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a speech in parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

