09:22 AM • 9596 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 16795 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 17868 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 19585 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 22721 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 30731 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 39955 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27919 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 51071 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24209 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Since the launch of PURL, allies have provided Ukraine with 90% of air defense missiles - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine has received millions of euros through the PURL mechanism. Since summer, NATO has provided 75% of all missiles for the front and 90% for air defense.

Since the launch of PURL, allies have provided Ukraine with 90% of air defense missiles - Rutte

Since the launch of PURL last summer, Ukraine has received 75% of missiles for the front and 90% for air defense through the mechanism, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a speech in parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Through the PURL mechanism, millions and millions of euros are coming from allies and partners. Since PURL last summer, we have provided 75% of all missiles that have arrived in Ukraine, which are going to the front, and 90% for air defense," said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

NATO and allies are preparing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends - Rutte03.02.26, 12:06 • 830 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Ukraine