NATO and allies are preparing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends - Rutte

The allies' goal is not only to end the war in Ukraine but also to ensure a lasting and reliable peace with real security guarantees so that the tragedy does not repeat itself in the future. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, for a sustainable peace, Ukraine needs not only strong Armed Forces but also powerful international support.

We want not only the end of this war – we are thinking about the future and want to ensure that peace is lasting. So that children can grow up in freedom and look to the future without fear and build a great nation - Rutte emphasized.

He reported that the United States of America, European countries, and Canada have already expressed their readiness to provide Ukraine with security assurances and guarantees.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the so-called coalition of the willing is actively working on designing these guarantees and has already made progress during a meeting last month in Paris. This issue was also discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rutte noted that immediately after a peace agreement is reached, the allies are ready to promptly deploy security mechanisms.

As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, there will be armed forces, aircraft in the air, support at sea, and NATO involvement. Those Alliance countries that will not participate directly will help in other ways - he said.

The Secretary General also emphasized that achieving peace will require difficult decisions, but Ukraine must be confident in the longevity of the agreements.

Ukraine must know that every sacrifice, every lost life, and every difficult moment will not happen again. Peace must be lasting, and the signed documents must be implemented by great powers - Rutte noted.

He separately emphasized that the international community will not allow a repeat of a situation similar to the Budapest Memorandum.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada is holding a record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.