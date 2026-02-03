NATO and allies are preparing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends - Rutte

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 6080 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 12299 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 13360 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 15515 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 19373 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 28908 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 38394 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27514 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 46799 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23901 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1m/s
65%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 24702 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 29100 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhoto04:49 AM • 5408 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 23115 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 10162 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 23470 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 46763 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 33865 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 37351 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 99828 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 20038 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 21389 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 21006 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 19857 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 19410 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Shahed-136

NATO and allies are preparing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the allies' goal is to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine with real security guarantees. The US, Europe, and Canada are ready to provide Ukraine with security assurances and guarantees.

NATO and allies are preparing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends - Rutte

The allies' goal is not only to end the war in Ukraine but also to ensure a lasting and reliable peace with real security guarantees so that the tragedy does not repeat itself in the future. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, for a sustainable peace, Ukraine needs not only strong Armed Forces but also powerful international support.

We want not only the end of this war – we are thinking about the future and want to ensure that peace is lasting. So that children can grow up in freedom and look to the future without fear and build a great nation

- Rutte emphasized.

He reported that the United States of America, European countries, and Canada have already expressed their readiness to provide Ukraine with security assurances and guarantees.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the so-called coalition of the willing is actively working on designing these guarantees and has already made progress during a meeting last month in Paris. This issue was also discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rutte noted that immediately after a peace agreement is reached, the allies are ready to promptly deploy security mechanisms.

As soon as a peace agreement is concluded, there will be armed forces, aircraft in the air, support at sea, and NATO involvement. Those Alliance countries that will not participate directly will help in other ways

- he said.

The Secretary General also emphasized that achieving peace will require difficult decisions, but Ukraine must be confident in the longevity of the agreements.

Ukraine must know that every sacrifice, every lost life, and every difficult moment will not happen again. Peace must be lasting, and the signed documents must be implemented by great powers

- Rutte noted.

He separately emphasized that the international community will not allow a repeat of a situation similar to the Budapest Memorandum.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada is holding a record 15th session: a new MP from "Servant of the People" has already taken the oath, and the NATO Secretary General has spoken.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mark Rutte
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Canada
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine