Sweden to provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of another aid package worth 1.2 billion euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Sweden has approved its 21st military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 1.2 billion euros, which includes air defense systems, artillery shells, and grenade launcher ammunition. The package also funds innovative projects and Sweden's participation in training initiatives.

Sweden to provide Ukraine with air defense systems as part of another aid package worth 1.2 billion euros

The Swedish government on Thursday, February 19, approved the allocation of the 21st package of military aid to Ukraine worth 12.9 billion kronor (1.2 billion euros). The package will include air defense systems, artillery shells, and grenade launcher ammunition. This is stated in the press release of the Swedish government, reports UNN.

Today, February 19, the government presented one of Sweden's largest military support packages for Ukraine. The 21st support package, worth almost 12.9 billion Swedish kronor, addresses Ukraine's most urgent needs. It largely consists of new air defense materials, long-range weapon systems, and ammunition.

- the message says.

It is noted that the package also includes innovative projects aimed at finding new solutions to Ukraine's military problems, financing Sweden's participation in bilateral and multilateral training initiatives, and funds for the supply of previously transferred materials.

In particular, it is stated that the largest item of the support package, worth 400 million euros, is Sweden's initiative to support Ukraine with advanced short-range air defense systems. This includes the "Tridon" air defense system, as well as interceptors, electronic warfare systems, active and passive sensors, and command and control systems.

These assets are designed to protect large areas from air threats. This may apply to particularly vital military or civilian infrastructure, such as deployment areas, ports, power plants, or residential areas.

- the government noted.

Also, more than 280 million euros will go to the purchase of a large number of ammunition, including long-range artillery shells, various types of 40-mm ammunition for air defense, and 12-mm ammunition for grenade launchers.

Another 524 million euros will be allocated to procurement and development projects that enhance Ukraine's combat capabilities. The package includes the expansion of the cooperation project with Ukraine on long-range drones.

It also funds two projects aimed at providing Ukraine with unmanned surface vessels.

In addition, the Swedish government plans to provide $100 million for the purchase of weapons under the PURL program.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces new support packages for Ukraine from partners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

