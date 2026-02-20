Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship

Jim Curtis, a 50-year-old hypnotherapist and Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, spoke about how he and the actress maintain healthy communication in their relationship. This is reported by UNN with reference to Justjared.

In the podcast "Ced with Intention", he admitted that it is important not to avoid conflicts, but to resolve them immediately or give yourself time to think about the situation.

"We can give each other time to think or discuss the problem immediately so that it doesn't happen again," Curtis explained.

According to him, the key in a couple is an even investment of effort: both partners must work on themselves and support each other, and not shift all responsibility to one person.

He also shared that they have an agreement to discuss in advance how to react to misunderstandings: whether to take a break, resolve everything immediately, or postpone the discussion until the next day.

By the way, Jim and Jennifer have been dating since the summer of 2025, and in September they officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Curtis recently shared touching photos with the actress in honor of her birthday.

