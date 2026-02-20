Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship

$43.270.03
07:44 PM • 1014 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 2600 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 7860 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 14734 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 17519 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 18965 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21437 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38058 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14462 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20673 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Electricity outage schedules
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
February 20, 11:49 AM • 28689 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brush
February 20, 12:35 PM • 9980 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war
February 20, 01:28 PM • 13022 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
February 20, 01:32 PM • 19041 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal
03:31 PM • 6272 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM • 60882 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 01:31 PM • 96866 views
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 96866 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship
08:02 PM • 80 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children
07:21 PM • 1360 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war
February 20, 01:28 PM • 13060 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
February 20, 08:31 AM • 37936 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
February 20, 06:37 AM • 40571 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis spoke about his approach to resolving conflicts with Jennifer Aniston. The couple practices immediate discussion of problems or taking time to think.

Jim Curtis, a 50-year-old hypnotherapist and Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, spoke about how he and the actress maintain healthy communication in their relationship. This is reported by UNN with reference to Justjared.

In the podcast "Ced with Intention", he admitted that it is important not to avoid conflicts, but to resolve them immediately or give yourself time to think about the situation.

"We can give each other time to think or discuss the problem immediately so that it doesn't happen again," Curtis explained.

According to him, the key in a couple is an even investment of effort: both partners must work on themselves and support each other, and not shift all responsibility to one person.

Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumors with hypnotherapist: couple spotted in Mallorca08.07.25, 13:48 • 2913 views

He also shared that they have an agreement to discuss in advance how to react to misunderstandings: whether to take a break, resolve everything immediately, or postpone the discussion until the next day.

By the way, Jim and Jennifer have been dating since the summer of 2025, and in September they officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Curtis recently shared touching photos with the actress in honor of her birthday.

Recall

Jennifer Aniston, who is 57 years old, maintains a slim figure thanks to intermittent fasting and a balanced diet. She shared her daily diet and a recipe for her favorite dish.

Stanislav Karmazin

