ukenru
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 1168 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 7515 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 16288 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 19535 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 25650 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 75994 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 109815 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 115179 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 134033 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 130782 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumors with hypnotherapist: couple spotted in Mallorca

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

56-year-old actress Jennifer Aniston sparked rumors of a romantic relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis after a joint trip to Mallorca. They were seen together on a yacht and in a luxury hotel, and Aniston introduced him to her friends.

Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumors with hypnotherapist: couple spotted in Mallorca

After several disappointments in love, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston seems to have found a new passion. The 56-year-old star of the series "Friends" posted a photo with the charismatic hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, who, according to rumors, has become more than just a life coach for her. The couple was spotted together in Mallorca, where Aniston introduced him to her closest friends. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

As the publication notes, the 56-year-old actress sparked rumors of a romantic relationship with love "guru" Jim Curtis when they flew together to Mallorca for the Independence Day weekend. Aniston, as stated, looked happy and relaxed during this trip with Curtis. She chose a black tank top, a wide-brimmed hat, and flared jeans for her outfit.

As the publication indicates, she was seen "enthusiastically introducing Curtis to her close friends, actor  Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka," before the group headed to a yacht party.

This is not the first time the couple has appeared in public. Last month, Aniston and Curtis were spotted at the luxurious Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California.

What Curtis does

Curtis, who calls himself a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," has about 550,000 followers on Instagram. He regularly posts inspirational quotes to help people "break free from their past and patterns" and find love, and Aniston has been following him on social media for almost two years.

Aniston has also been actively interacting with Curtis's content for quite some time. Back in November 2023, she expressed her gratitude for a post that read: "What's better: settling down or staying alone? The answer lies in building meaningful relationships. Research shows that connections with other people are crucial for happiness. So don't settle in your love life and don't isolate yourself."

Last week, Aniston also liked one of Curtis's posts, which read: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from divorce, breakup, or difficult romantic relationships and begin to call in new, empowered, healthy, and divine love."

Curtis is also the author of the book "Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness," which Aniston shared with her followers in May of this year in her own Instagram post.

In April, Aniston admitted that she turned to hypnosis to overcome her fear of flying.

But lately I've been doing hypnosis. It's incredibly good!

 - she said.

Curtis practices a therapy he calls "hypnorealization," which he says helps people "break free from their past to create a whole new reality of powerful loving connection."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
California
Instagram
Tesla
