Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumors with hypnotherapist: couple spotted in Mallorca

After several disappointments in love, Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston seems to have found a new passion. The 56-year-old star of the series "Friends" posted a photo with the charismatic hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, who, according to rumors, has become more than just a life coach for her. The couple was spotted together in Mallorca, where Aniston introduced him to her closest friends. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

As the publication notes, the 56-year-old actress sparked rumors of a romantic relationship with love "guru" Jim Curtis when they flew together to Mallorca for the Independence Day weekend. Aniston, as stated, looked happy and relaxed during this trip with Curtis. She chose a black tank top, a wide-brimmed hat, and flared jeans for her outfit.

As the publication indicates, she was seen "enthusiastically introducing Curtis to her close friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka," before the group headed to a yacht party.

This is not the first time the couple has appeared in public. Last month, Aniston and Curtis were spotted at the luxurious Ventana Big Sur hotel in Northern California.

What Curtis does

Curtis, who calls himself a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," has about 550,000 followers on Instagram. He regularly posts inspirational quotes to help people "break free from their past and patterns" and find love, and Aniston has been following him on social media for almost two years.

Aniston has also been actively interacting with Curtis's content for quite some time. Back in November 2023, she expressed her gratitude for a post that read: "What's better: settling down or staying alone? The answer lies in building meaningful relationships. Research shows that connections with other people are crucial for happiness. So don't settle in your love life and don't isolate yourself."

Last week, Aniston also liked one of Curtis's posts, which read: "Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from divorce, breakup, or difficult romantic relationships and begin to call in new, empowered, healthy, and divine love."

Curtis is also the author of the book "Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness," which Aniston shared with her followers in May of this year in her own Instagram post.

In April, Aniston admitted that she turned to hypnosis to overcome her fear of flying.

But lately I've been doing hypnosis. It's incredibly good! - she said.

Curtis practices a therapy he calls "hypnorealization," which he says helps people "break free from their past to create a whole new reality of powerful loving connection."

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation