Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland

American actress and singer Zendaya was photographed with a gold wedding ring on her ring finger, sparking a new wave of rumors about a possible secret marriage to her fiancé, actor Tom Holland. The photo was taken in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, in the new photos, the actress appeared in a white jacket and black trousers. She was talking to her film producer Josh Lieberman.

Attention was drawn to the gold ornament on her hand - an elegant gold ring on her ring finger. This fueled a wave of speculation that the couple might have already said "I do" to each other.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are both 29 years old, and they confirmed their engagement during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony last year. According to preliminary data, the actor proposed in 2024 during a private meeting, getting down on one knee.

Recall

Actor Jacob Batalon confirmed Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement. The couple plans to have a traditional family and raise children themselves, without nannies.

