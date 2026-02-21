Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland

$43.270.00
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 14994 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 26895 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 22326 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 27722 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 26528 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 22943 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 26093 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 48019 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15685 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices rose due to Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the expiration of conflict resolution deadlinesFebruary 20, 10:38 PM • 4500 views
US aircraft carrier Gerald Ford entered the Mediterranean Sea to prepare for a strike on IranFebruary 20, 10:58 PM • 6094 views
Merz confirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and called on the EU to speak to the aggressor in the language of forceFebruary 21, 12:00 AM • 4284 views
Trump Imposes Global 10% Tariffs in Response to Supreme Court DecisionPhotoFebruary 21, 12:13 AM • 14079 views
South Korea considers joining PURL program to support Ukraine with weapons04:48 AM • 5586 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 28117 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 37395 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 48019 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 66400 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 103451 views
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhoto08:33 AM • 62 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview07:37 AM • 1376 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 10121 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 12861 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 18619 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

American actress Zendaya was photographed with a gold ring on her ring finger, sparking new rumors of a possible secret marriage to Tom Holland. The couple confirmed their engagement last year.

instagram.com/zendaya

American actress and singer Zendaya was photographed with a gold wedding ring on her ring finger, sparking a new wave of rumors about a possible secret marriage to her fiancé, actor Tom Holland. The photo was taken in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, in the new photos, the actress appeared in a white jacket and black trousers. She was talking to her film producer Josh Lieberman.

Attention was drawn to the gold ornament on her hand - an elegant gold ring on her ring finger. This fueled a wave of speculation that the couple might have already said "I do" to each other.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are both 29 years old, and they confirmed their engagement during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony last year. According to preliminary data, the actor proposed in 2024 during a private meeting, getting down on one knee.

Recall

Actor Jacob Batalon confirmed Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement. The couple plans to have a traditional family and raise children themselves, without nannies.

Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her ring finger06.01.25, 09:03 • 127091 view

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Film
Gold
Marriage